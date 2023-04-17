Where to watch the 2023 Boston Marathon?

BOSTON, USA (April 17) – The 2023 Boston Marathon is set to be a historic event as it will be broadcasted live on various platforms, including ESPN, marking the first time since 2004. This year’s race is a prestigious World Athletics Platinum Label Road Race and is expected to have 30,000 participants from 122 countries. The elite field will be led by men’s world record holder Eliud Kipchoge.

Starting at 8:30 a.m. ET, the Boston Marathon can be watched on ESPN and Boston ABC affiliate WCVB-TV, and the coverage will continue until 1:00 p.m. It will also be broadcasted in Spanish on ESPN Deportes. However, viewers in the Boston market will only be able to watch the local coverage on WCVB, as ESPN and ESPN Deportes’ broadcast will be blacked out. WCVB Channel 5 | WBZ News Radio 1030 broadcast begins at 9 a.m.

This year’s Boston Marathon has added significance as it marks the 10th anniversary of the tragic events that occurred during the 2013 race. The organizers will pay tribute to this anniversary during the event.

To make the occasion even more special, the Grand Marshal for the race will be David Ortiz, the legendary Red Sox player, and three-time World Series champion.

ESPN SportsCenter anchors John Anderson and Sage Steele will join the announcers and analysts from WCVB-TV in covering the race call from Boston. With this collaboration, fans can expect high-quality coverage of the event.

Boston Marathon Schedule – Monday, April 17

The Boston Marathon uses a staggered start, with the following timeline: