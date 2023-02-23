Where to watch the 2023 SEC Indoor Championships?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (Feb. 23, 2023)—–The University of Arkansas will serve as host to the 2023 Southeastern Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships Friday and Saturday at the Randal Tyson Track Center.

The meet begins at 1:30 p.m. CT on Friday and 12 p.m. on Saturday. A link to live results can be found at SECsports.com.

Live coverage of the SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships will air on SECN+ at 1:30 p.m. CT on Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The broadcast talent includes Dwight Stones, Dan O’Brien, Larra Overton and John Anderson. A tape-delayed broadcast of the Championship will air on the SEC Network Sunday at 7 p.m. CT.

A total of 19 Southeastern Conference men’s and women’s track and field programs are included in the top-25 of the latest NCAA Division I Indoor Track & Field National Rating Index released Monday.

A nation-leading 11 SEC men’s programs are ranked in the top-25, led by No. 1 Arkansas. Tennessee is No. 4, Florida is No. 7, Georgia is No. 10, Alabama is No. 12, Kentucky is No. 14, South Carolina is No. 17, Texas A&M is No. 18, Mississippi State is No. 20, Ole Miss is No. 21 and Auburn is No. 24. No other conference has more than four teams in the men’s top-25.

A nation-leading nine SEC programs are included in the women’s rankings, all in the top-18. Arkansas is No. 2, Florida is No. 3, Alabama is No. 6, LSU is No. 8, Tennessee is No. 10, Texas A&M is No. 11, Georgia is No. 13, Ole Miss is No. 15 and Kentucky is No. 18. No other conference has more than four teams in the women’s top-25.

SEC men’s and women’s track and field athletes lead the nation in 14 individual events entering this weekend’s SEC Indoor Championships.

The defending SEC Indoor men’s champion is Arkansas, which captured its 25th title and third in a row in 2022.

The defending SEC Indoor women’s champion is Arkansas, which has won 12 overall and eight in a row.

Randal Tyson Indoor Track Center is serving as host to the SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships for the 11th time. The venue also hosted the SEC Indoor Championships in 2000, 2002, 2005, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2016, 2019 and 2021.