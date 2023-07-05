SportingAlert.com

Where to watch the 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships?

The 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships will take place from Thursday through Sunday — July 6-9 — at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, and you can watch it all live online and on your television.

Three of four days will be televised live on CNBC, starting on Friday from 10:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. ET, while Saturday and Sunday coverage will run from 9:00 p.m. ET through 11:00 p.m. ET. Those live TV broadcasts will be supplemented by the live stream on Peacock Premium Online. You can also watch several parts of the 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships on USATF.TV.

Check out more information as the championships progress.

How to watch the 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships?

Webcast Players Begin 5 Minutes Before Scheduled Start Time.
  Where To WatchPacific Time (Local)Eastern TimeNote   
Thursday7/6USATF.TV11:20 AM – 9:15 PM2:20 PM – 12:15 AMAll Events Live On USATF.TV   
Friday7/7USATF.TV10:55 AM – End of Field Events1:55 PM – End of Field EventsField Events Only Past-7:00 PM PT   
  CNBC7:00 PM – 9:00 PM10:00 PM – MidnightCheck TV Window
  Peacock7:00 PM – 9:00 PM10:00 PM – MidnightWatch Peacock Premium Online
Saturday7/8USATF.TV6:25 AM – End of Field Events9:25 AM – End of Field EventsField Events Only Past-6:00 PM PT   
  CNBC6:00 PM – 8:00 PM9:00 PM – 11:00 PMCheck TV Window
  Peacock6:00 PM – 8:00 PM9:00 PM – 11:00 PMWatch Peacock Premium Online
Sunday7/9USATF.TV10:55 AM – End of Field Events1:55 PM – End of Field EventsField Events Only Past-6:00 PM PT   
  CNBC6:00 PM – 8:00 PM9:00 PM – 11:00 PMCheck TV Window
  Peacock6:00 PM – 8:00 PM9:00 PM – 11:00 PMWatch Peacock Premium Online

