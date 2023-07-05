Where to watch the 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships?

The 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships will take place from Thursday through Sunday — July 6-9 — at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, and you can watch it all live online and on your television.

Three of four days will be televised live on CNBC, starting on Friday from 10:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. ET, while Saturday and Sunday coverage will run from 9:00 p.m. ET through 11:00 p.m. ET. Those live TV broadcasts will be supplemented by the live stream on Peacock Premium Online. You can also watch several parts of the 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships on USATF.TV.

Check out more information as the championships progress.

How to watch the 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships?