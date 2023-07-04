Where to watch the AJC Peachtree Road Race 2023?

The AJC Peachtree Road Race, one of the world’s largest 10K events, is set to take place in Atlanta, on Tuesday, 4 July, with the women’s elite race starting at 6:50 a.m. and the men’s elite race following at 7:00 a.m. The 6.2-mile race will see a mix of participants, with many competing on the streets of Atlanta and others participating virtually.

Fans can watch live streaming coverage of the AJC Peachtree Road Race 2023 event on the 11Alive YouTube page, for free as well as using the 11Alive’s Roku and Amazon Fire TV apps. For live results you can click here.

AJC Peachtree Road Race 2023?

This year’s event is expected to draw a large crowd, potentially surpassing the estimated 60,000 attendees from the 2022 race.

Senbere Teferi, an Ethiopian runner, is a top contender for the 2023 AJC Peachtree Road Race title. Teferi, who is aiming to be the first repeat Peachtree champion since 2010, has already posted a time of 30:12 this year on a mostly downhill course in New York.

In the men’s race, Tadesse Worku, also from Ethiopia, is favored to win. Worku’s personal best time of 26:56 is five seconds faster than the Peachtree course record. However, Tuesday morning’s conditions may not be conducive to a record-breaking performance.