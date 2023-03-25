Where to watch the MVP Velocity Fest 12?

Jamaica’s National Stadium to Host MVP Velocity Fest 12 on Saturday

KINGSTON (March 25) – Jamaica’s National Stadium in Kingston will host the 2023 MVP Velocity Fest 12 on Saturday, a highly anticipated track and field event featuring some of the country’s top athletes. Trackalerts TV and SportingAlert YouTube channels will provide live streaming. Follow Live results.

Women’s 100-Meter Race to Kick Off Velocity Fest 12

The event, which is part of the World Athletics Continental Tour Challenger, will begin with the women’s 100-meter race, set to feature Anthonique Strachan of the Bahamas and Remona Burchell of Jamaica among the favorites. Read more: Yohan Blake Among Fastest 100m Qualifiers At Jamaica Trials

After the women’s race, the men’s 100-meter race will follow, featuring British European 200m champion Zharnel Hughes, along with Julian Forte, Sachin Dennis, Nigel Ellis, and Oshane Bailey of Jamaica.

Women’s 400m to Highlight Velocity Fest 12

One of the highlight events of the meet will be the women’s 400m, featuring world 200m champion Shericka Jackson, along with Stacey-Ann Williams, Ronda Whyte, Rushell Clayton, and Janieve Russell.

Spectators inside the National Stadium will also be keeping an eye on Briana Williams in the women’s 200m, Barbados’ world 400m bronze medalist Sada Williams, Jamaica’s World U20 back-to-back 100m champion Tina Clayton, and Kemba Nelson.

Yohan Blake to Compete in Men’s 200m at Velocity Fest 12

In the men’s 200m race, former world 100m champion Yohan Blake will compete against Swept Track Club’s Tyquendo Tracy, Brendon Rodney, and Antonio Watson.

The event is scheduled to start at 5:00 p.m. local time / 6:00 p.m. EST, and spectators can watch live streaming coverage on the Trackalerts TV and SportingAlert YouTube channels. Live results and updates will also be provided on the Roster Athletics website.