Leads

Where to watch the Oslo Wanda Diamond League today?

Sports Desk
Where to watch the Oslo Wanda Diamond League today?Diamond League Meeting Stream Live
0

The Wanda Diamond League series continues on Thursday (16) with the Bislett Games in Oslo, Norway. A total of 19 medallists from the Tokyo Games, including six Olympic champions, are in action at the Bislett Stadium.

Among those, four are world leaders in their event: Mondo Duplantis, Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Valarie Allman and Wojciech Nowicki.

Thursday’s action begins at 17:30 local time (GMT +2) with the women’s shot put and the main programme kicks off at 20:00 with the women’s 400m hurdles.

Here’s how you can follow the action in Oslo.

Where to watch

Results, programme and entry lists 

The meeting will be streamed in a number of territories on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page from 20:00 local time (GMT +2).

The livestream will not be available in all territories. To find out where the meeting may be broadcast in your country, check the list below. If your country does not appear on the list, please check local listings. The list is subject to change, and some broadcasters may only show highlights coverage, while others will show the meeting live. Please check your local listings to find out more information.

TerritoriesBroadcaster
Africa: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Comoros, Republic of the Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Cote d’Ivoire, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Reunion, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Seychelles, Socotra, South Africa, St. Helena and Ascension, Swaziland, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Zanzibar, Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Mayotte, Morocco, Saint Helena, Somalia, Togo, Tunisia, Western SaharaSupersport (English) / Canal+ (French)
ArgentinaTeleRed
AustraliaFox Sports
Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, LithuaniaTV3 (SIA)
Balkans: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, SloveniaSportklub
BelgiumVRT
BrazilGlobo / Newco – Band Sport
BulgariaA1 – Sport Max
Caribbean: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, British Virgin Islands, Caribbean Netherlands (Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba), Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curaçao, Dominica, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Puerto Rico, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Martin, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sint Maarten, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, United States Virgin IslandsFlow Sports
ChinaCCTV
Czech RepublicCeska Televize
DenmarkNENT
FinlandMTV
France / MonacoSportall / AthleTV
GermanySky Deutschland
Greece / CyprusTAF / ERT
IndiaViacom 18
IsraelCharlton
Italy and the Vatican CitySky / Rai
HungaryMTVA
MacauTDM
Mexico, Panama, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica and Dominican RepublicSky Mexico
NetherlandsZiggo Sports / NOS
New ZealandSpark
NorwayNRK
PolandPolsat
PortugalSport TV Portugal
SingaporeStarhub
South KoreaKBS
SlovakiaRTV
SpainMovistar
SwedenC More-TV4 / SVT
SwitzerlandSRG
ThailandCineplex / Mono
TurkeySsport
United Kingdom, Guernsey, Northern Ireland, Channel Islands and Isle of Man- audio BBC Service overseasBBC
UkraineSentana
USANBC Sports
VietnamSCTV
Bhutan, Bolivia, Chile, Cambodia, Indonesia, Iceland, Ireland, Japan, Mongolia, Myanmar, North Korea, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Romania, Sri Lanka, Uruguay, VenezuelaWanda Diamond League YouTube / Facebook
0

Sports Desk

One of SportingAlert.com main contributors and associated staff member. Focus on presenting the best possible news, views and reviews from college and pro sporting events all across the globe.

There are currently no comments.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.