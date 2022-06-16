Where to watch the Oslo Wanda Diamond League today?
The Wanda Diamond League series continues on Thursday (16) with the Bislett Games in Oslo, Norway. A total of 19 medallists from the Tokyo Games, including six Olympic champions, are in action at the Bislett Stadium.
Among those, four are world leaders in their event: Mondo Duplantis, Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Valarie Allman and Wojciech Nowicki.
Thursday’s action begins at 17:30 local time (GMT +2) with the women’s shot put and the main programme kicks off at 20:00 with the women’s 400m hurdles.
Here’s how you can follow the action in Oslo.
Where to watch
Results, programme and entry lists
The meeting will be streamed in a number of territories on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page from 20:00 local time (GMT +2).
The livestream will not be available in all territories. To find out where the meeting may be broadcast in your country, check the list below. If your country does not appear on the list, please check local listings. The list is subject to change, and some broadcasters may only show highlights coverage, while others will show the meeting live. Please check your local listings to find out more information.
|Territories
|Broadcaster
|Africa: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Comoros, Republic of the Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Cote d’Ivoire, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Reunion, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Seychelles, Socotra, South Africa, St. Helena and Ascension, Swaziland, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Zanzibar, Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Mayotte, Morocco, Saint Helena, Somalia, Togo, Tunisia, Western Sahara
|Supersport (English) / Canal+ (French)
|Argentina
|TeleRed
|Australia
|Fox Sports
|Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
|TV3 (SIA)
|Balkans: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia
|Sportklub
|Belgium
|VRT
|Brazil
|Globo / Newco – Band Sport
|Bulgaria
|A1 – Sport Max
|Caribbean: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, British Virgin Islands, Caribbean Netherlands (Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba), Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curaçao, Dominica, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Puerto Rico, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Martin, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sint Maarten, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, United States Virgin Islands
|Flow Sports
|China
|CCTV
|Czech Republic
|Ceska Televize
|Denmark
|NENT
|Finland
|MTV
|France / Monaco
|Sportall / AthleTV
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland
|Greece / Cyprus
|TAF / ERT
|India
|Viacom 18
|Israel
|Charlton
|Italy and the Vatican City
|Sky / Rai
|Hungary
|MTVA
|Macau
|TDM
|Mexico, Panama, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica and Dominican Republic
|Sky Mexico
|Netherlands
|Ziggo Sports / NOS
|New Zealand
|Spark
|Norway
|NRK
|Poland
|Polsat
|Portugal
|Sport TV Portugal
|Singapore
|Starhub
|South Korea
|KBS
|Slovakia
|RTV
|Spain
|Movistar
|Sweden
|C More-TV4 / SVT
|Switzerland
|SRG
|Thailand
|Cineplex / Mono
|Turkey
|Ssport
|United Kingdom, Guernsey, Northern Ireland, Channel Islands and Isle of Man- audio BBC Service overseas
|BBC
|Ukraine
|Sentana
|USA
|NBC Sports
|Vietnam
|SCTV
|Bhutan, Bolivia, Chile, Cambodia, Indonesia, Iceland, Ireland, Japan, Mongolia, Myanmar, North Korea, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Romania, Sri Lanka, Uruguay, Venezuela
|Wanda Diamond League YouTube / Facebook
