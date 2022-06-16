Where to watch the Oslo Wanda Diamond League today?

The Wanda Diamond League series continues on Thursday (16) with the Bislett Games in Oslo, Norway. A total of 19 medallists from the Tokyo Games, including six Olympic champions, are in action at the Bislett Stadium.

Among those, four are world leaders in their event: Mondo Duplantis, Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Valarie Allman and Wojciech Nowicki.

Thursday’s action begins at 17:30 local time (GMT +2) with the women’s shot put and the main programme kicks off at 20:00 with the women’s 400m hurdles.

Here’s how you can follow the action in Oslo.

Where to watch

Results, programme and entry lists

The meeting will be streamed in a number of territories on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page from 20:00 local time (GMT +2).



The livestream will not be available in all territories. To find out where the meeting may be broadcast in your country, check the list below. If your country does not appear on the list, please check local listings. The list is subject to change, and some broadcasters may only show highlights coverage, while others will show the meeting live. Please check your local listings to find out more information.

