Where to watch the Silesia Diamond League today?

The 2023 Wanda Diamond League resumes in Poland with the Silesia Diamond League meeting today (Sunday 16), and fans can watch live streaming coverage worldwide on YouTube. Follow Live Results and updates as well as the schedule and entry lists.
Where to watch Silesia Diamond League?
You can watch live streaming coverage in a number of territories on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page from 16:00 local time (GMT+2) or 10:00 a.m. ET in the United States with the women’s 400m. You can also watch live on CBNC, NBC Sports, and Peacock Premium for the USA viewers. NOTE: The YouTube live stream will NOT be available in all territories.
Among the superstars scheduled to compete at the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial meeting are world champions Shericka Jackson, Jakub Ingebrigtsen, Ryan Crouser, Yulimar Rojas, Mondo Duplantis, and Fred Kerley, with the likes of Sha’Carri Richardson, and world record holder Wayde van Niekerk also slated to compete.
The list is subject to change, and some broadcasters may only show highlights coverage, while others will show the meeting live. Please check your local listings to find out more information.
|Territories
|Broadcaster/ Rights Holder
|Africa (English language): Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Comoros, Congo, Democratic republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Reunion, Sao Tome & Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Seychelles, Socotra, South Africa, St. Helena and Ascension, Swaziland, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Zanzibar, Chad, Djibouti, Madagascar, Mauritania, Mauritius, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan
|Supersport (English)
|Africa (French language): Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritius, Niger, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles, Togo
|NWTV+
|Argentina
|TeleRed
|Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
|TV3 (SIA)
|Balkans: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia
|Sportklub
|Belgium
|VRT
|Brazil
|Globo / Newco – Band Sport / COB
|Bulgaria
|A1 – Sport Max
|Canada
|CBC
|Caucasus/Central Asia: Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Georgia, Moldova, Armenia.
|Saran
|Caribbean: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, British Virgin Islands, Caribbean Netherlands (Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba), Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curaçao, Dominica, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Puerto Rico, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Martin, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sint Maarten, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, United States Virgin Islands
|Flow Sports
|Central America: Mexico, Panama, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica and Dominican Republic
|Sky Mexico
|China
|CCTV
|Chinese Taipei
|Elta
|Czech Republic
|Ceska Televize
|Denmark
|Viaplay
|Finland
|MTV
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland
|Greece / Cyprus
|ERT
|Hungary
|MTVA
|India
|Viacom 18
|Israel
|Charlton
|Italy and the Vatican City
|Sky / Rai
|Macau
|TDM
|Malaysia
|Measat
|Mongolia
|Premier Sports Network
|Netherlands
|Ziggo Sports / NOS
|New Zealand
|TVNZ
|Norway
|NRK
|Philippines
|TAP
|Poland
|Polsat
|Portugal
|Sport TV Portugal
|Slovakia
|RTV
|Singapore
|Starhub
|Spain
|Movistar
|South Korea
|KBS
|South America: Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela
|Panam Sports
|Sweden
|C More-TV4 / SVT
|Switzerland
|SRG
|Thailand
|Cineplex / Mono / JKN
|Turkey
|TRT/ Ssport
|United Kingdom, Guernsey, Northern Ireland, Channel Islands and Isle of Man- audio BBC Service overseas
|BBC
|Ukraine
|Setanta
|USA
|NBC Sports
|Australia, Bhutan, Cambodia, France, Indonesia, Iceland, Ireland, Japan, Myanmar, North Korea, Romania, Sri Lanka, Vietnam
|Wanda Diamond League YouTube / Facebook
