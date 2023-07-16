Track and XC

Where to watch the Silesia Diamond League today?

Avatar Adam Fratzke
July 16, 2023
Add comment
3 min read
Diamond-League-Meeting-Stream-Live

You can watch the 2023 Silesia Diamond League meeting on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page today, starting at 10:00 a.m. ET. Don’t miss the action now!

The 2023 Wanda Diamond League resumes in Poland with the Silesia Diamond League meeting today (Sunday 16), and fans can watch live streaming coverage worldwide on YouTube. Follow Live Results and updates as well as the schedule and entry lists.

Where to watch Silesia Diamond League?

You can watch live streaming coverage in a number of territories on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page from 16:00 local time (GMT+2) or 10:00 a.m. ET in the United States with the women’s 400m. You can also watch live on CBNC, NBC Sports, and Peacock Premium for the USA viewers. NOTE: The YouTube live stream will NOT be available in all territories.

Read more: Relaxed Bolt Aiming To Win At London Diamond League Meet

Among the superstars scheduled to compete at the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial meeting are world champions Shericka Jackson, Jakub Ingebrigtsen, Ryan Crouser, Yulimar Rojas, Mondo Duplantis, and Fred Kerley, with the likes of Sha’Carri Richardson, and world record holder Wayde van Niekerk also slated to compete.

The list is subject to change, and some broadcasters may only show highlights coverage, while others will show the meeting live. Please check your local listings to find out more information

TerritoriesBroadcaster/ Rights Holder
Africa (English language): Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Comoros, Congo, Democratic republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Reunion, Sao Tome & Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Seychelles, Socotra, South Africa, St. Helena and Ascension, Swaziland, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Zanzibar, Chad, Djibouti, Madagascar, Mauritania, Mauritius, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan Supersport (English) 
Africa (French language): Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritius, Niger, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles, TogoNWTV+
ArgentinaTeleRed
Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, LithuaniaTV3 (SIA)
Balkans: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, SloveniaSportklub
BelgiumVRT
BrazilGlobo / Newco – Band Sport / COB
BulgariaA1 – Sport Max
CanadaCBC
Caucasus/Central Asia: Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Georgia, Moldova, Armenia.Saran
Caribbean: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, British Virgin Islands, Caribbean Netherlands (Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba), Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curaçao, Dominica, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Puerto Rico, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Martin, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sint Maarten, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, United States Virgin IslandsFlow Sports
Central America: Mexico, Panama, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica and Dominican RepublicSky Mexico
ChinaCCTV
Chinese TaipeiElta
Czech RepublicCeska Televize
DenmarkViaplay
FinlandMTV
GermanySky Deutschland
Greece / CyprusERT
HungaryMTVA
IndiaViacom 18
IsraelCharlton
Italy and the Vatican CitySky / Rai
MacauTDM
MalaysiaMeasat
MongoliaPremier Sports Network
NetherlandsZiggo Sports / NOS
New ZealandTVNZ
NorwayNRK
PhilippinesTAP
PolandPolsat
PortugalSport TV Portugal
SlovakiaRTV
SingaporeStarhub
SpainMovistar
South KoreaKBS
South America: Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, VenezuelaPanam Sports
SwedenC More-TV4 / SVT
SwitzerlandSRG
ThailandCineplex / Mono / JKN
TurkeyTRT/ Ssport
United Kingdom, Guernsey, Northern Ireland, Channel Islands and Isle of Man- audio BBC Service overseasBBC
UkraineSetanta
USANBC Sports
Australia, Bhutan, Cambodia, France, Indonesia, Iceland, Ireland, Japan, Myanmar, North Korea, Romania, Sri Lanka, VietnamWanda Diamond League YouTube / Facebook
Avatar

Adam Fratzke

Adam Fratzke, a lover of sports and enjoys playing competitively or just for fun. Fratzke is a former collegiate cross country, who also plays basketball, soccer and football. Great to work alongside.

View all posts

Add comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

SportingAlert.com - College Basketball Highlights, College Football Scores and Highlights

Latest college football and college basketball news, previews, reviews, and scores. Stay up-to-date with the latest tournaments NBA streaming that are live on ESPN3 and WatchESPN which provides live broadcast. Live NFL TV channels and scores every weekend. Plus Premier League, Championships and World Cup Soccer.

editor @ sportingalert.com
1919 Van Buren Street
Hollywood, FL, 33020 Contact #: 239-404-9584

Your Header Sidebar area is currently empty. Hurry up and add some widgets.