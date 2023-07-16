Where to watch the Silesia Diamond League today?

You can watch the 2023 Silesia Diamond League meeting on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page today, starting at 10:00 a.m. ET. Don’t miss the action now!

The 2023 Wanda Diamond League resumes in Poland with the Silesia Diamond League meeting today (Sunday 16), and fans can watch live streaming coverage worldwide on YouTube. Follow Live Results and updates as well as the schedule and entry lists.

Where to watch Silesia Diamond League?

You can watch live streaming coverage in a number of territories on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page from 16:00 local time (GMT+2) or 10:00 a.m. ET in the United States with the women’s 400m. You can also watch live on CBNC, NBC Sports, and Peacock Premium for the USA viewers. NOTE: The YouTube live stream will NOT be available in all territories.

Among the superstars scheduled to compete at the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial meeting are world champions Shericka Jackson, Jakub Ingebrigtsen, Ryan Crouser, Yulimar Rojas, Mondo Duplantis, and Fred Kerley, with the likes of Sha’Carri Richardson, and world record holder Wayde van Niekerk also slated to compete.

The list is subject to change, and some broadcasters may only show highlights coverage, while others will show the meeting live. Please check your local listings to find out more information.