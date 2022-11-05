Where to watch the TCS New York City Marathon 2022 free?

NEW YORK —— The TCS New York City Marathon 2022 will be broadcast live online on Sunday, November 6 and you can watch the live stream and TV coverage of this World Athletics Elite Platinum Label Road Race on several platforms. Also please don’t forget to set you clock, as Daylight Savings Time in the United States ends at 2:00 a.m. ET on Sunday morning!
Live action from the TCS New York City Marathon 2022 will be available at ABC7NY.com while fans in the United States can also follow the coverage on the ABC App 7 New York App, the ESPN App and Watch ESPN. Watch the broadcast live on race day on WABC-TV, Channel 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. EST. Pre-race coverage from Fort Wadsworth begins at 7:00 a.m. EST.
Race time is scheduled for 8:30 am ET. The TCS New York City Marathon will no longer start the mass runners with the elite field of runners so please take note of the times that each group will go off in case you are looking for a specific group to track live.
The women’s TCS New York City Marathon 2022 race starts at 8:40 a.m. ET while action on the men’s side will get going at 9:05 a.m. ET.
In addition to the online streaming broadcast, ESPN 2 will provide the live the national TV coverage and it starts at 8:30 am. Please note that you can also watch a special feed of just the elite races if you have the TCS NYC Marathon app.
There are also several world feeds available, including FloSports, which will stream the action in Australia, Canada, United Kingdom, ESPN Brasil (Brazil), Sky (New Zealand), SuperSport (Sub-Saharan Africa), ESPN International (South America), SMG Sports (China), Eurosport (Pan Europe, Pan Asia, India), L’Equipe (France), RAI (Italy), TV Asahi (Japan), Sky Mexico (Mexico), NOS (Netherlands) and TVE, Tele Deporte and TV3 (Spain).
TCS New York City Marathon 2022 Race day schedule time US Eastern
- 8:00 am Professional Wheelchair Division
- 8:22 am Handcycle Category and Select Athletes with Disabilities
- 8:40 am Professional Women’s Open Division
- 9:05 am Professional Men’s Open Division
- 9:10 am Wave 1
- 9:45 am Wave 2
- 10:20 am Wave 3
- 10:55 am Wave 4
- 11:30 am Wave 5
Open Division
Prize amounts determined by finish position; amounts are equal for men and women. See eligibility requirements below.*
|Place
|Amount
|1st
|$100,000
|2nd
|$60,000
|3rd
|$40,000
|4th
|$25,000
|5th
|$15,000
|6th
|$10,000
|7th
|$7,500
|8th
|$5,000
|9th
|$2,500
|10th
|$2,000
Total: $534,000 ($267,000 for Men, $267,000 for Women)