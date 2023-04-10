Which Country is Leading The Carifta Games 2023 Medal Standings After Day Two?

NASSAU, Bahamas (April 10) – Jamaica continued to dominate at the 50th Carifta Games 2023 in Nassau, extending their lead in the medal count with another impressive performance on the second day of competition. The Jamaican team has accumulated a whopping 51 medals, putting them way ahead of the other countries.

On the Boys’ side, Jamaica won a total of 24 medals, made up of 13 golds, seven silvers, and four bronzes. The Girls’ side also performed remarkably well, earning 27 medals – 12 golds, eight silvers, and seven bronzes. Read More: Who leads the Carifta Games medal count on Day 1? (Jamaica has 28 medals)

Urged on by the home fans, the host country of this year’s Carifta Games, Bahamas, finished the second day of competition with a total of 32 medals, including seven golds, nine silvers, and 16 bronzes. Meanwhile, Trinidad and Tobago are in third place with a total of 21 medals, six of which are golds, six silvers, and nine bronzes.

In fourth place is St. Kitts and Nevis, who won a total of 12 medals – five golds, four silvers, and three bronzes. Grenada finished the second day of competition in fifth place with eight total medals, which includes two golds, three silvers, and three bronzes.

Jamaica has been the standout team so far and looks set to continue its impressive run on the third and final day of the competition on Easter Monday.

Women’s Medal Count:

Rank Team Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Jamaica 12 8 7 27 2 Bahamas 2 4 7 13 3 Trinidad and Tobago 4 3 5 12 4 Guyana 2 1 0 3 5 Barbados 2 0 0 2 6 St. Kitts and Nevis 1 3 2 6 7 Grenada 1 1 0 2 8 Antigua and Barbuda 1 0 0 1 9 U.S. Virgin Islands 1 0 0 1 10 Guadeloupe 0 1 2 3 11 French Guiana 0 1 1 2 12 Saint Lucia 0 1 1 2 13 Curaçao 0 1 0 1 14 British Virgin Islands 0 1 0 1 15 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 0 1 0 1 16 Martinique 0 0 1 1 17 Bermuda 0 0 1 1

Men’s Medal Count:

