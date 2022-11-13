VILLA PARK, Sporting Alert, November 13 —— Alexis Mac Allister, Leandro Trossard, Pascal Gross, Adam Lallana all come into the starting line-up for Brighton and Emilio Martinez, Matty Cash, Tyrone Mings, Emiliano Buendia and Lucas Digne all start today for Aston Villa in today’s Premier League clash at The American Express Community Stadium.

Meanwhile, you can watch the game live on USA Network in the United States, while www.nbcsports.com will provide the live online streaming. Read More: Who is top scorer in Premier League in 2022?

Brighton come into today’s battle on the back of consecutive league wins over Chelsea and Wolves, respectively, while knocking Arsenal out of the England League Cup in midweek. After a slow start, pumped up manager Roberto de Zerbi believes his team is now in the right frame of mind and he is looking forward facing Aston Villa.

De Zerbi makes six changes from his Brighton side that defeated the Gunnersl 3-1 in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, as Robert Sanchez, Mac Allister, Trossard, Gross, Lallana and Pervis Estupinan come into the starting line-up to replace Jason Steele, Tariq Lamptey, Julio Enciso, Billy Gilmour and Joel Veltman who all drop to the bench. Jeremy Sarmiento is also replaced but he drops out of the matchday squad.

Meanwhile, Unai Emery has made five adjustments to his Aston Villa side that suffered a 4-2 defeat to Manchester United in the Carabao Cup.

The outgoing players are Robin Olson, Calum Chambers, Ludwig Augustinsson and Ashley Young who are on the bench, while Ollie Watkins, who scored against United, is absent from the matchday squad altogerher.

Coming into the starting XI are Emilio Martinez, Matty Cash, Tyrone Mings, Emiliano Buendia and Lucas Digne.

Aston Villa head into this game looking for their first win away from home in the Premier League after going winless in all seven of the previous league fixtures this season. Previously managed by Steven Gerrard, The Villans have managed to secure just two points and scored three goals away from Villa Park.

Brighton vs Aston Villa Starting Teams

Brighton XI: Sanchez; Dunk, Colwill, March, Mac Allister, Trossard, Gross, Lallana, Welbeck, Caicedo, Estupinan. Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Enciso, Undav, Gilmour, Ferguson, Van Hecke, Veltman, Turns

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Luiz, McGinn, Ings, Buendia, Digne, Ramsey, Kamara. Subs: Olsen, Sanson, Augustinsson, Young, Bednarek, Bailey, Dendoncker, Archer