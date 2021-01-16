Who Is Favored For Bills vs Ravens? And What Time And TV Channel Is Coverage On

The Baltimore Ravens and the Buffalo Bills will meet tonight and the William Hill Sportsbook latest odds list Buffalo as a 2.5-point favorite to win this game. Kickoff time for this Divisional Round matchup is 8:15 pm ET and the national coverage is on NBC.
How To Watch Ravens vs Bills Live
Fans can watch live streaming coverage of this game online on NBS Sports. You can either use the App on streaming platforms such as Chromecast, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Firestick or visit the website for use an internet browser.
Mark Ingram is again a healthy scratch as the Ravens announced their inactive players for tonight’s game against the Bills.
Ingram is a healthy scratch for the fourth time in the past five games so we are expecting to see the workload staying with J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards who many believe fit better with what Baltimore wants to do offensively. Justice Hill will also be available if need and is slated to feature on special teams.
Cornerback Marcus Peters (back) and tackle D.J. Fluker who were both listed as questionable for the game are active for the Ravens and are ready to feature against the Bills.
Despite being elevated from the practice squad on Friday, cornerback Dane Jackson and running back Antonio Williams will play no part in this game for the Bills as they are both inactive tonight.
Ravens vs Bills Inactive Players
Ravens inactives at the Buffalo Bills for divisional playoff game: RB Mark Ingram, OLB Jaylon Ferguson, DT Justin Ellis, CB Pierre Desir, WR James Proche, P Johnny Townsend, DT Broderick Washington.
Bills inactives: QB Jake Fromm, CB Dane Jackson, RB Antonio Williams, LB Tyrel Dodson, OL Jordan Devey, TE Tyler Kroft, DE Darryl Johnson.