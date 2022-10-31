Who is top scorer in Premier League in 2022?

LONDON —— Erling Haaland is the top scorer in the Premier League in 2022 after the latest round of games that took place over the weekend. The following are the Premier League top goal scorers on Monday, October 31.

Who is the top scorer in the Premier League right now?

Haaland, who missed Manchester City’s 1-0 win over Leicester City on Saturday, remains the top scorer in the Premier League right now with 17 goals from his 11 played games. The Norway forward has scored his goals from 41 shots.

Haaland has a 41% Goal Conversion and 66% Shot Accuracy. Read More New: Premier League today – How to watch Liverpool vs Leeds?

England’s Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur sits second on the chart for the top scorer in the Premier League right now with 10 goals, followed by Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic with nine goals.

Who are the top 5 goal scorers in the Premier League?

Ivan Toney of Brentford sits fourth in the standings with eight goals and the improving and exciting Miguel Almirón of Newcastle United rounded out the five scorers with seven goals, the same as Brighton and Hove Albion’s Leandro Trossard.

Top scorer in the Premier League