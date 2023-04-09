Who leads the Carifta Games medal count on Day 1? (Jamaica has 28 medals)

NASSAU, BAHAMAS (April 8) – The Thomas Robinson National Stadium was abuzz with excitement on the first day of the 50th Carifta Games 2023, and Jamaica played its part, putting on an impressive display while securing 28 medals and taking an early lead in the regional competition.

Although the reigning champions suffered several setbacks in their medal hunt, they still dominated both the boys’ and girls’ categories, currently leading the medal count standings.

After a host of finals on Day One, the Jamaican boys’ team claimed 12 medals, including seven golds, three silvers, and two bronzes. Meanwhile, the girls’ team won 16 medals, consisting of eight golds, five silvers, and three bronzes.

The Bahamas put up a solid performance and claimed second place with a total of 17 medals, including several golds. Trinidad and Tobago closed out the first day of competition with a combined total of 16 medals, five of which were golds.

It was a well-balanced opening day of competition, with 13 countries winning at least one medal on the boys’ side and 12 nations securing a medal in the girls’ division. So far, nine nations, including Jamaica, have won at least one gold medal.

The Carifta Games 2023 Medal Count Standings

Men’s Medal Count

Rank Team Code Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Jamaica JAM 7 3 2 12 2 Bahamas BAHA 3 2 4 9 3 Trinidad and Tobago TTO 2 2 2 6 4 Saint Kitts and Nevis SKN 1 1 0 2 5 Grenada GREN 1 0 2 3 6 Cayman Islands CAYM 1 0 1 2 7 Belize BELI 1 0 0 1 8 Bermuda BERM 0 2 0 2 9 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines SVG 0 1 2 3 10 Guyana GUYA 0 1 1 2 11 British Virgin Islands IVB 0 1 0 1 12 Barbados BAR 0 1 0 1 13 Turks and Caicos Islands TURK 0 0 1 1

Women’s Medal Count