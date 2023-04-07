Who will win the Dallas Mavericks vs. Chicago Bulls Game? (NBA Schedule Tonight)

The Dallas Mavericks and the Chicago Bulls are set to face off in a highly anticipated game with playoff implications. The Mavericks, currently sitting in the 11th spot in the Western Conference, know that a loss could end their hopes of making the playoffs this season.

Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic will need to bring their best game as the Oklahoma City Thunder currently occupy the last play-in spot, leaving the Mavericks behind in 11th place. However, if reports from Tim MacMahon of ESPN are true, Dallas could struggle to win tonight, as it is understood that Doncic will only be available for the first quarter of this game. – GAMECAST (Follow Live Scores)

MacMahon is also reporting that the Mavericks will hold out several other regular players, including Kyrie Irving (foot), Tim Hardaway (ankle), and Christian Wood (rest). WOW!

The game is scheduled for Friday, April 7th, at 8:30 p.m. EDT in the American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas.

Both teams have the same season record of 38-42, and this upcoming clash will be their second meeting of the year. In their previous encounter, the Bulls dominated the Mavericks, winning 144-115.

The Mavericks have won 23 of their 39 games at home, but have struggled in close games, winning only eight of the 19 games decided by four points or less. The Bulls have a record of 17-23 away from home and have won 23 out of 50 games against opponents with a winning record.

Doncic has been in exceptional form this season, averaging 32.7 points per game and shooting 49.7% from the field, making him a key player to watch out for. Irving, meanwhile,

For the Bulls, DeMar DeRozan has been their standout player, averaging 24.7 points and 5.1 assists per game. In their last 10 games, the Mavericks have struggled, winning just three games while averaging 116.7 points per game. Meanwhile, the Bulls have won five of their last 10 games, averaging 111.0 points per game.

The Mavericks have no injuries to report, while the Bulls will be without Justin Lewis for the remainder of the season due to a knee injury.

Alex Caruso will also be unavailable due to rest, and Lonzo Ball will miss the rest of the season due to a knee injury.

