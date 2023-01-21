Who won SEC games today? – latest basketball scores

Looking for who won SEC games today and the latest basketball scores? Look no more this article will provide you with the latest box scores and results.

ByBen Rummage | Staff Writer
2023 SEC Basketball scores last night
MIAMI, FL (Jan. 21) — No. 25 Arkansas, No. 9 Tennessee, No. 16 Auburn and Kentucky all won their respective men’s basketball SEC games today.

In one of the highlighted games on the SEC schedule on Saturday, Kentucky handed Texas A&M its first conference loss this season and snapped the Aggies’ seven-game winning streak with a 76-67 win over in Lexington, Ky.

Antonio Reeves hit two late 3-pointers in the second half en route to scoring 23 points, while Jacob Toppin added 17 points and Oscar Tshiebwe grabbed 17 rebounds with seven points as the Wildcats (13-6, 4-3) won their third straight game. Read more about it here

Meanwhile, No. 25 Arkansas secured a much needed 69-57 win over Ole Miss at Bud Walton Arena to remain in the conversation for an AP Top 25 spot when the next rankings are released on Monday.

Anthony Black had 17 points, eight assists and finished with a career-high five steals for the Razorbacks, who collected 16 points, five rebounds and four assists from Davonte Davis. The win on Saturday saw Arkansas ended a four-game skid. Read more here

No. 16 Auburn and the ninth ranked Tennessee also won SEC games today.

Johni Broome scored 27 points and the Tigers won their fifth straight game, beating South Carolina 81-66, while the Volunteers collected a 77-56 victory over the LSU Tigers, who have now lost six straight and have slipped to 1-6 in conference play.

Basketball scores – Who won SEC games today?

Saturday, January 21, 2023
DATE AWAY HOME GAME INFO
1/21 – Final Ole Miss 57 (25) Arkansas 69 Box Score
1/21 – Final Vanderbilt 85 Georgia 82 Box Score
1/21 – Final Texas A&M 67 Kentucky 76 Box Score
1/21 – Final (16) Auburn 81 South Carolina 66 Box Score
1/21 – Final (9) Tennessee 77 LSU 56 Box Score
1/21 – 0:34 – 1st (4) Alabama 36 Missouri 28 Box Score
1/21 – 8:30 PM ET Florida Mississippi St SEC Network

