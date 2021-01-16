Who Won The No. 7 Michigan vs. No. 23 Minnesota Game Today? Wolverines Lost 75-57 Watch Highlights

No. 21 Minnesota blew away No. 7 Michigan 75-57 today to win their Big Ten showdown and handed the Wolverines their first loss of the season. Liam Robbins had 22 points and eight rebounds for Minnesota, which entered as a 5.5 underdog.
Who Led Michigan vs. Minnesota?
Robbins made 8 of 13 shots and hit all three of his 3-pointers while finishing with two steals and two blocks in 22 minutes.
Marcus Carr added 17 points with six assists, five rebounds, and three steals and Gabe Kalscheur ended with 10 points and three rebounds for the Golden Gophers (11-4, 4-4 Big Ten), who were playing their seventh straight game against a ranked opponent.
Chaundee Brown Jr. made 6 of 12 shots to pace Michigan with 14 points and three rebounds and Isaiah Livers added 11 points with nine rebounds for the Wolverines (11-1, 6-1), who never led in the contest.
Franz Wagner, a sophomore who is averaging double figures in scoring this season, was held for just eight points and nine rebounds in 33 minutes as Michigan was held to a season-low score and a season-high 20 turnovers in the defeat.
“This loss right here is a loss that we’re going to learn from,” coach Juwan Howard said.
Minnesota Never Trailed
After building a 12-point lead in the first half and entered the break with a 30-23 advantage Minnesota, used another run to go up 54-41 midway through the second half and led by as many as 21 points late.
It was the fourth victory against AP ranked opponents this season for the Golden Gophers, who shot 46.8% from the field on 29 of 62 shooting and made 13 of the 15 attempts from the stripe.
Michigan shot 39.3% in the loss today, while Mike Smith contributed a team-high 10 assists.
Freshman center Hunter Dickinson, who had 28 points against Minnesota in the win at home on Jan. 6, scored a season-low nine points and had five turnovers in the loss on Saturday.
“We challenged Liam: ‘You’re a junior. He’s a freshman. He’s a really good freshman, but you’ve got to act like the junior in this one,’” Minnesota coach Richard Pitino said about the battle between Robbins and Dickinson.
