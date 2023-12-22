will-richard-helps-florida-breeze-past-grambling

Will Richard matched his career best of five 3-pointers and scored 17 points to help Florida roll to an easy 96-57 victory over Grambling State on Friday afternoon in Gainesville, Fla.

Tyrese Samuel scored 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting and collected 10 rebounds as the Gators (9-3) won their fifth consecutive game. Zyon Pullin had 14 points, six assists and five rebounds, Thomas Haugh scored 13 points and Denzel Aberdeen added 11 points and five assists for Florida.

Antwan Burnett scored 14 points for Grambling (2-10), which lost its ninth consecutive contest. Jourdan Smith added 11 points and Jalen Johnson had 10 for the Tigers, who are winless in 10 games away from home this season.

Florida shot a sizzling 62.3 percent from the field and made a season-best 11 3-pointers (in 21 attempts) while winning by its largest margin this season. The Gators held a 41-28 rebounding edge and had 27 assists to Grambling's four while posting their second-most points of the season.

The Tigers shot 36.4 percent from the field and were 3-of-13 from behind the arc.

Florida never trailed and its torrid shooting allowed it to take control of the game early.

The Gators shot 63 percent in the first half while taking a 44-27 lead at the break.

Florida broke out to a 15-4 lead but Grambling later rattled off nine straight points to move within 21-17 with 9:51 remaining in the half.

The Gators answered with 12 straight points with Richard and Walter Clayton Jr. both knocking down 3-pointers to account for a 33-17 advantage with 4:43 left.

Florida pushed the lead to 41-21 on Aberdeen's dunk with 2:05 remaining.

The solid shooting continued in the second half as Richard knocked down three treys in a 98-second span to give the Gators a 59-36 lead with 15:16 left in the contest.

A jumper by Pullin pushed the lead to 30 for the first time at 70-40 with 11:37 remaining.

Florida's lead topped out at 43 points.

--Field Level Media

