Winthrop Tops Presbyterian 78-66 To Set Program Record With 20th Straight Win

CLINTON, S.C. — Winthrop extended its overall winning streak to 20 straight games and set a program record on Wednesday night. Winthrop secured a 78-66 victory over Presbyterian in a Big South Conference fixture to improve to 15-0 for this season.

Winthrop Improve Impressive Record

Wednesday’s victory saw the Eagles improving on their previous record of 19 straight wins, which was set by the 2006-07 team. The win also means they have a two-game advantage ahead of No. 1 Gonzaga for the longest active winning streak.

According to the Eagles’ research and report, they are now just one victory away from tying the Big South Conference record win streak, set by the 2010-11 Coastal Carolina team.

Chandler Vaudrin collected a season-high 20 points on 7 of 12 shooting with three 3-pointers to go with six assists, four rebounds and a pair of steals to lead the way for Winthrop (15-0, 12-0 Big South Conference).

Adonis Arms had 14 points and eight rebounds in 22 minutes off the bench, while Kyle Zunic added 12 points and five boards for the Eagles, who shot 47.5% from the field on 29 of 61 shooting.

Winthrop Dominating League Play

Winthrop continues to dominate the Big South Conference after winning its 12th straight game in league play for a second straight year.

Meanwhile, Rayshon Harrison had 16 points on 7 of 16 made shots to go with four assists and four rebounds to pace Presbyterian.

Kirshon Thrash finished with 11 points, seven rebounds, and five assists, and Trevon Reddish scored 11 points with four rebounds and four assists for the Blue Hose (3-7, 1-5), who have now lost four straight games.

Winthrop swept Presbyterian in their two-game series this season after the Eagles defeated the Blue Hose 72-58 on Tuesday.

BOX SCORE

WINTHROP vs PRESBYTERIAN Summary

WINTHROP (15-0, 12-0 Big South)

TOP CONTRIBUTORS

Chandler Vaudrin (20 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals)

Adonis Arms (14 points, 8 rebounds, 1 steal)

Kyle Zunic (12 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists)

PRESBYTERIAN COLLEGE (3-7, 1-5 Big South)

TOP CONTRIBUTORS

Rayshon Harrison (16 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 block)

Owen Mccormack (11 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists)

Kirshon Thrash (11 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist)