with-purdue-test-looming,-maryland-hosts-coppin-state

Maryland's winning streak at home, now more than a year old, gets the ultimate test on Jan. 2 when the Terrapins host No. 1 Purdue.

But first, Maryland (8-4) has a chance to extend that streak to 19 games on Thursday night with a tune-up against Coppin State (1-12) in College Park, Md.

The Terrapins are coming off a 69-60 win Friday at UCLA that was propelled by a virtuoso performance from Jahmir Young, who scored a career-high 37 points on 13-of-19 shooting.

Young showed the way early, scoring the Terrapins' first eight points. He kept them in charge late after the Bruins whittled a 19-point deficit to two with five minutes left.

In a span of 2:59, and with Maryland's top inside threat Julian Reese having fouled out, Young scored nine points. Three points came on an and-one drive with 1:27 left, giving Maryland a 66-58 lead.

"At the end of the game, we needed a bucket and with Julian out, put the ball in (Young's) hands and he made some big plays," said Maryland coach Kevin Williard, who notched his 300th victory.

Winning away from home was a significant accomplishment for the Terrapins.

"We haven't got a road game yet this year," Young said. "Just trying to lead the young guys, lead this team and just make it a personal thing."

Oddly enough, the Terrapins toppled the last team that beat them at home. UCLA thumped Maryland 87-60 on Dec. 14, 2022.

Coppin State arrives on a five-game losing streak and has been idle since an 87-48 defeat at No. 20 James Madison on Dec. 19.

The Eagles, who got 13 points and eight rebounds from Justin Winston, were done in by 30 turnovers, which led to 34 points by the Dukes.

Under first-year coach Larry Stewart, Coppin State ranks 350th or worse in Division I in several offensive categories, including scoring (54.5 points per game), field goal shooting (36.3 percent), 3-point shooting (23.6 percent) and assists (7.9 per game).

"Growing pains," Stewart said of his team's freshman-heavy backcourt. "We're constantly trying to teach and preach to them that you have to share the ball that no man can do it alone out there."

