women's-top-25-roundup:-alyssa-ustby,-no.-25-unc-rout-wcu

Senior guard Alyssa Ustby scored 23 points, tying her career high accomplished twice previously, as No. 25 North Carolina sailed to a 96-36 win over Western Carolina on Friday in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Ustby added nine rebounds and a game-high six assists for the Tar Heels (7-4), who bounced back from a Sunday loss to then-No. 17 UConn.

Paulina Paris added 16 points for North Carolina. Reserve Indya Nivar had 15 points, and Maria Gakdeng logged 10 points.

Audrey Meyers finished with 13 points for the Catamounts (2-9), who shot 31.4 percent from the floor and made their lone free throw in the game. The Tar Heels hit 51.9 percent of their field-goal attempts and were 10 of 15 at the foul line.

No. 12 Ohio State 73, Grand Valley State 49

Jacy Sheldon hit 7 of 8 shots from the floor and scored 15 points to lead the Buckeyes to a blowout of the Lakers in Columbus, Ohio.

Taylor Thierry added 11 points for Ohio State (9-1), which improved to 6-0 at home. The Buckeyes are unbeaten since dropping their opener against then-No. 21 Southern California on Nov. 6 in Las Vegas.

Ten Ohio State players got on the scoresheet, and no Buckeye logged more than 21 minutes.

Ellie Droste posted a game-high 17 points for Grand Valley State (7-1). The Lakers outrebounded the Buckeyes 34-30 but committed 32 turnovers that resulted in 34 points.

--Field Level Media

