women’s-top-25-roundup:-freshman-puts-up-42-for-no.-7-lsu

Mikaylah Williams set the single-game program scoring record for a freshman by pouring in 42 points as No. 7 LSU downed Kent State 109-79 in Baton Rouge, La., on Tuesday.

Williams shot 15-for-20 from the floor — and 5-for-8 from 3-point range — to go along with seven rebounds, two assists and two steals for LSU (3-1).

“She’s a special talent,” LSU coach Kim Mulkey said of Williams. “It was one of those moments where the rim feels as big as the ocean.”

Hailey Van Lith added 15 points and five assists, while Aneesah Morrow flirted with a triple-double with 17 points, eight rebounds and nine steals. Preseason All-American Angel Reese had 11 points and five rebounds in just 14 minutes of action. Reese did not play in the second half due to what Mulkey called a “coach’s decision.”

Kent State (1-1) trailed by just two points at halftime. Katie Shumate led the Golden Flashes with 22 points.

No. 21 Baylor 84, No. 4 Utah 77

The Lady Bears handed the Utes their first loss of the season behind 18 points from Sarah Andrews, who knocked down 4 of 6 attempts from behind the arc in Waco, Texas.

Baylor (3-0) never trailed and took advantage early when reigning Pac-12 Player of the Year Alissa Pili picked up two fouls in the first two minutes of the game for Utah (2-1). With Pili off the floor, the Lady Bears went on a 15-7 run. Baylor later enjoyed a 9-0 run and went on to lead by as much as 11 points.

Pili still led Utah in scoring with 22 points on 9-of-11 shooting. For Baylor, Aijah Blackwell had 13 points and eight rebounds, while Dre’una Edwards had 14 points and six boards.

Utah missed eight of 17 free throws and turned the ball over 18 times, which Baylor turned into 27 points. The loss for Utah marked the first of the season for any Pac-12 conference team.

No. 11 Texas 110, UT Arlington 64

Taylor Jones scored 21 points and Rori Harmon added 20 as the Longhorns rolled to home victory over the Mavericks in Austin, Texas.

Texas (3-0) never fell behind and saw six of its players score in double figures. Shay Holle had 17 points, Madison Booker tallied 14, and Shaylee Gonzales and Khadija Faye each scored 10. Harmon also had seven assists, six rebounds and four steals while shooting 9-for-12 from the floor. Gia Adams led UT Arlington (0-3) with 20 points.

The Longhorns won the rebounding battle 57-27 and also had 30 assists to just 12 turnovers. It was the most assists Texas produced in a single game since another 30-assist effort in a Nov. 9, 2021, win over New Orleans.

No. 24 Washington State 61, Montana 49

Bella Murekatete amassed 22 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Cougars to a victory over the Lady Griz in Missoula, Mont.

Montana (0-2) led for a bit in the first quarter and trailed by just five points at halftime, but Washington State (4-0) pulled away in the third quarter with a 21-10 run. Murekatete scored 14 of her points in the third quarter, while Charlisse Leger-Walker had seven of her 19 points in that frame. The duo also combined for seven steals and six assists in the game.

Carmen Gfeller led Montana (0-2) with 10 points and nine rebounds.

