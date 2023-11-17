women’s-top-25-roundup:-kansas-state-stuns-no.-2-iowa

Ayoka Lee scored 10 of her 22 points in the fourth quarter and Kansas State scored the final 12 points to post a 65-58 upset of No. 2 Iowa on Thursday night at Iowa City.

Zyanna Walker added 12 points and Lee collected 12 rebounds for her 51st career double-double as the Wildcats (3-0) stunned the Hawkeyes for the second straight season. Kansas State notched an 84-83 home win over then-No. 4 Iowa last November.

Iowa star Caitlin Clark scored 24 points but shot just 9-for-32 from the field, including 2-for-16 from 3-point range. With the Hawkeyes (3-1) trailing 61-58, Clark airballed a 3-point attempt from the left corner with 11 seconds left before Kansas State closed it out.

Lee’s two free throws with 1:12 remaining put the Wildcats ahead for good. Gabby Gregory drained a free-throw-line jumper with 29.6 seconds left to make it 61-58. Taryn Sides added two free throws with 9.3 seconds to go, and Walker scored on a fastbreak layup just before the buzzer sounded.

Molly Davis added 10 points for Iowa, which was 2 of 21 from 3-point range (9.5 percent) while shooting 36.1 percent overall. Clark’s jumper with 4:27 left was the Hawkeyes’ final field goal. Iowa missed its last seven attempts, six of them by Clark.

No. 1 South Carolina 109, Clemson 40

Raven Johnson recorded career highs of 17 assists and five steals as the Gamecocks scored at least 100 points for the third straight game while routing the visiting Tigers at Columbia, S.C.

MiLaysia Fulwiley scored 18 points and Kamilla Cardoso had 15 points, 13 rebounds and three blocked shots for South Carolina (3-0). Ashlyn Watkins also had a double-double with 12 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots while Johnson fell one assist shy of matching the school record.

Maddi Cluse scored 11 points for Clemson (3-1), which shot just 22.2 percent from the field and was 3 of 28 (10.7 percent) from 3-point range. The Tigers’ largest deficit was 70 points.

No. 8 UConn 80, No. 20 Maryland 48

Paige Bueckers scored 24 points on 10-of-15 shooting and recorded six steals to lead the Huskies to an easy victory over the Terrapins at Storrs, Conn.

Aaliyah Edwards and KK Arnold scored 12 points apiece for the Huskies (2-1), who led by as many as 35 points. Ashlynn Shade had 10 points for UConn, which forced 27 turnovers.

The Huskies avenged last season’s 85-78 loss to the Terrapins at College Park, Md.

Shyanne Sellars scored 16 points and Jakia Brown-Turner added 13 points for Maryland (1-2). Sellars shot just 4-for-13 and Brown-Turner was just 4-for-17 as the Terrapins hit just 25.9 percent overall.

UConn played without Azzi Fudd, who hurt a knee in practice earlier this week. The school announced that Fudd was undergoing testing to determine the severity of the injury.

No. 9 Virginia Tech 105, Houston Christian 36

Georgia Amoore set a program record with 16 assists and the Hokies also set a school mark with the 69-point winning margin while thrashing the Huskies at Blacksburg, Va.

Elizabeth Kitley scored 23 points as Virginia Tech (2-1) led by as many as 72 points while dismantling Houston Christian. Clara Strack added 19 points and eight rebounds for the Hokies, who led 61-23 at halftime.

Enya McGuire scored 13 points for the Huskies (1-3), who shot just 22.4 percent from the field.

No. 13 Ohio State 88, Boston College 66

Cotie McMahon scored 24 points on 8-of-10 shooting to help the Buckeyes cruise past the Eagles at Columbus, Ohio.

Taylor Thierry had 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting and collected eight rebounds for Ohio State (2-1), which shot 61.4 percent from the field. Jacy Sheldon added 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting.

T’Yana Todd scored 16 for Boston College (2-2). Andrea Daley and Teya Sidberry added 14 points apiece for the Eagles.

No. 19 Louisville 111, Bellarmine 33

Sydney Taylor scored 15 points and Nyla Harris added 14 as the Cardinals steamrolled the visiting Knights, with the 78-point winning margin being the largest in coach Jeff Walz’s 17 seasons at the school.

Alexia Mobley scored 12 points for Louisville (3-0), which shot 62.1 percent from the field. Jayda Curry, Kiki Jefferson and Merissah Russell had 11 apiece for the Cardinals.

Hayley Harrison scored 10 points for Bellarmine (0-3), which shot just 21.1 percent from the field and committed 29 turnovers. The Knights hit 4 of 29 (13.8 percent) in the first half and trailed 48-9 at the break.

Green Bay 65, No. 22 Creighton 53

Maddy Schreiber scored 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting to help the visiting Phoenix upset the Bluejays at Omaha, Neb.

Callie Genke added 11 points and Cassie Schlitz had 10 for Green Bay (2-1), which led 22-9 after the first quarter. The Phoenix allowed the first points and then never again trailed.

Lauren Jensen registered 21 points and four steals for Creighton (2-1). Emma Ronsiek added 15 points.

–Field Level Media