women's-top-25-roundup:-no.-1-south-carolina-jolts-east-carolina

Kamilla Cardoso posted a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double to pace a balanced attack as No. 1 South Carolina crushed East Carolina 73-36 on Saturday in Greenville, N.C.

MiLaysia Fulwiley added 12 points and nine rebounds and Ashlyn Watkins had 11 points in the Gamecocks' final tune-up before opening Southeastern Conference play Thursday at Florida.

The Gamecocks (12-0), who shot 41 percent (25 of 61) from the field, led 14-8 after the first quarter but put together a 10-0 run in the second to take a 36-18 halftime lead.

East Carolina (7-4), which had a five-game winning streak snapped, was led by Amiya Joyner, who finished with 10 points and six rebounds. Danae McNeal, who came in averaging 19.5 points per game, was held to five points on 2-of-16 shooting as the Pirates shot just 19.4 percent (13 of 67) from the field.

Michigan 69, No. 17 Ohio State 60

Laila Phelia scored 17 of her game-high 26 points in the second half as the Wolverines rallied in the fourth quarter to upset the Buckeyes in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Trailing 45-42 after three quarters in a tight matchup, the Wolverines (11-3, 2-0 Big Ten) took the lead for good at 53-51 on Jordan Hobbs' tiebreaking jumper with 5:54 to play. Hobbs scored 11 points and grabbed six rebounds, while Lauren Hansen scored 15 of her 17 points in the second half.

For Ohio State (10-3, 1-1), Celeste Taylor scored a team-high 16 points, Taylor Thierry contributed 15 points and nine rebounds and Rikki Harris added 10 points.

--Field Level Media

