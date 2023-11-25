Women’s Top 25 roundup: No. 10 NC State topples No. 3 Colorado

River Baldwin scored a career-high 24 points to lead No. 10 North Carolina State to a second win this season over a top-four ranked opponent, as the Wolfpack took down No. 3 Colorado 78-60 Saturday afternoon at the Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Baldwin, a fifth-year senior who was named MVP of the tournament, shot 8 of 11 from the floor and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line to go along with eight rebounds for NC State (7-0). Aziaha James had 15 points, Madison Hayes scored 11 and Mimi Collins added 10.

Jaylyn Sherrod scored 20 points For Colorado (6-1).

NC State opened the game with a 9-0 run, which eventually grew into a 22-6 run. The Wolfpack led by as much as 27 points in the wire-to-wire win. In the fourth quarter, Colorado couldn’t trim the deficit to less than 18 points.

Green Bay 59, No. 23 Washington State 48

For the second time this season, the Phoenix defeated a ranked opponent, taking down the previously unbeaten Cougars at the Cancun Challenge in Mexico.

Green Bay (4-2), which previously bested then-No. 22 Creighton, was led by 12 points from Maddy Schreiber, while Bailey Butler had 10 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Charlisse Leger-Walker scored 17 points For Washington State (7-1) and Tara Wallack tallied 16 points and six boards.

The Cougars led by five points early on, but the Phoenix outscored Wazzu 20-11 in the second quarter to take the lead and 16-9 in the final quarter. Green Bay made 8 of 19 shots from 3-point range while Washington State made 5 of 23 from deep.

No. 19 Tennessee 76, No. 22 Oklahoma 73

Jasmine Powell scored 13 of her game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter as the Lady Vols defeated the Sooners at the Fort Myers (Fla.) Tip-Off.

Tennessee (4-2) also got 16 points from Jewel Spear and 13 points and eight rebounds from Sara Puckett as it handed Oklahoma (5-2) its second straight loss. Sahara Williams led the Sooners with 16 points, eight rebounds and four steals.

The Sooners committed 26 fouls, sending the Lady Vols to the free-throw line 24 times where they made 18 shots. Oklahoma was 10 of 14 from the line.

Preseason All-SEC selection Rickea Jackson missed a fourth straight game for the Lady Vols with a right leg injury. Avery Strickland also didn’t play, missing a second consecutive game.

No. 21 Indiana 72, Princeton 63

Behind 28 points from Sara Scalia and 20 points from Mackenzie Homes, the Hoosiers topped the Tigers at the Fort Myers Tip-Off in Florida.

Scalia also had seven rebounds and five assists for Indiana (5-1) while Holmes added eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Holmes also became the second player in Indiana’s program history to pass the 2,000-point scoring mark for her career, joining Tyra Buss.

Two days after upsetting No. 22 Oklahoma, the Tigers couldn’t recapture the magic to beat a second ranked opponent. Kaitlyn Chen led Princeton (4-2) with 16 points, while Ellie Mitchell had 11 points, 16 rebounds, three steals and three blocks.

Indiana led by as much as 20 points after outscoring Princeton 25-13 in the second quarter. The Tigers trimmed the deficit to just six points before halftime, but never got any closer.

No. 9 Virginia Tech 76, Tulane 70

Georgia Amoore tallied 24 points and seven assists as the Hokies outlasted the Green Wave at the Cayman Islands Classic.

Elizabeth Kitley added 18 points and eight rebounds, Olivia Summiel had 16 points and eight rebounds, and Cayla King chipped in 11 points for Virginia Tech (5-1). Kyren Whittington led Tulane (3-3) with 26 points on 9-of-13 shooting.

Tulane led by as much as six points in the second quarter, but Virginia Tech used an 8-0 run to take back the advantage. The Hokies won the rebounding battle 36-30 and turned seven offensive rebounds into 14 second-chance points.

Next up for Virginia Tech is a matchup at No. 7 LSU on Thursday in a rematch of last year’s Final Four meeting that the Holies lost.

No. 20 Louisville 72, Liberty 63

Olivia Cochran had a career-high-tying 21 points to go along with 11 rebounds as the Cardinals topped the Flames at the Betty Chancelor Classic in Katy, Texas.

Down by six, Louisville (5-1) avoided its second straight loss to an unranked opponent by opening the fourth quarter with a 16-1 run.

Louisville also got a boost from Kiki Jefferson, who scored a season-high 20 points, and Nina Rickards’ 12 points and eight rebounds. Liberty (2-4) was led by Bella Smuda, who had a career-high 17 points on 6-of-6 shooting, nine rebounds and three blocks. Emma Hess added 14 points for the Flames.

No. 2 UCLA 97, Niagara 46

Gabriela Jaquez had 23 points and six rebounds off the bench as the Bruins raced away from the Purple Eagles at the Cayman Islands Classic.

UCLA (6-0) also got 21 points from Londynn Jones, while Angela Dugalic had 14 points and seven rebounds. Destiny Strother led Niagara (2-4) with 16 points.

Niagara never led as UCLA opened the game with a 23-0 run. The Bruins led by as much as 54 points.

