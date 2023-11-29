Women’s Top 25 roundup: No. 12 Utah extends home win streak to 20

No. 12 Utah destroyed Carroll College 100-44 in a nonconference tune-up in Salt Lake City on Tuesday.

Alissa Pili drained 8 of 10 shots and led the Utes with 21 points and Gianna Kneepkens added 19. Both made all three of their 3-point tries as Utah extended its home winning streak to 20 games.

Utah (6-1) held Carroll under 10 points in three of four quarters and limited the Fighting Saints to 13 field goals (25 percent shooting overall).

Jamie Pickens, Maddie Geritz and Addi Ekstrom had eight points apiece for Carroll (6-3).

No. 7 Colorado 85, Boston University 55

Frida Formann drained five 3-pointers and poured in a game-high 22 points as the Buffaloes cruised past the Terriers in Boulder, Colo.

Aaronette Vonleh added 18 points, six rebounds and two steals for Colorado (7-1), which also got 14 points from Jaylyn Sherrod. The Buffaloes kicked things into high gear in the fourth quarter, outscoring Boston University 30-4.

Alex Giannaros and Caitlin Weimar each finished with 16 points for the Terriers (5-2), who saw a two-game winning streak end.

