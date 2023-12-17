women's-top-25-roundup:-no.-14-notre-dame-crushes-purdue

After a statue of former coach Muffet McGraw was unveiled outside Purcell Pavillon, Hannah Hidalgo scored 23 points to help No. 14 Notre Dame top visiting Purdue 76-39 on Sunday in South Bend, Ind.

Hidalgo, the star freshman for the Fighting Irish (8-1), flirted with a triple-double as she also notched eight assists and 10 rebounds. Maddy Westbeld added 15 points and 12 rebounds in the eighth straight win for the Irish, while Natalija Marshall chipped in 14 points.

Purdue (6-5) was led by eight points from Abbey Ellis.

Notre Dame never trailed and led by as many as 40 points as it shot 50.8 percent from the floor and outscored Purdue 44-14 in the paint.

No. 22 Florida State 76, Drexel 56

Ta'Niya Latson scored 22 points to lead the Seminoles to a road win over the Dragons in Philadelphia.

O'Mariah Gordon added 14 points and seven assists for Florida State (8-3), while Mikayla Timpson had 10 points and six rebounds. Brooke Mullin powered Drexel (4-4) with 11 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

FSU outscored the Dragons 46-16 in the paint.

The game marked the first time Florida State and Drexel had played each other in any sport since 1992.

No. 7 LSU 81, Northwestern State 36

Angel Reese and Aneesah Morrow each had double-doubles as the host Tigers routed the visiting Demons in Baton Rouge, La.

Reese scored 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting to go along with 14 rebounds, while Morrow had 16 points and 14 boards of her own in the 11th consecutive victory for LSU (11-1). Flau'Jae Johnson added 13 points while Mikaylah Williams had 14.

Sharna Ayres led Northwestern State (4-6) with 10 points and five rebounds.

LSU outscored the Demons 52-6 in the paint and won the rebounding battle 50-26. The Tigers tallied 21 steals and forced 31 turnovers.

Hailey Van Lith remained sidelined for LSU with an injury.

No. 19 Marquette 99, Appalachian State 91

Jordan King had 29 points as the Golden Eagles outlasted the visiting Mountaineers in Milwaukee, Wis.

King also had five rebounds and five assists while shooting 6-of-8 from 3-point land to lead undefeated Marquette (11-0). Liza Karlen added 24 points for the Golden Eagles, while Frannie Hottinger had 14 points and a season-high 21 rebounds.

Six players scored in double figures for App State (5-5), including Emily Carver and Faith Alston, who each had 19 points.

The Mountaineers used a 22-9 run in the first quarter to take a brief six-point lead, a stretch that included a trio of 3-pointers from Carver. The second frame belonged to Marquette, as it used a 21-6 run to take a 10-point lead. App trimmed the deficit to one point early in the fourth, but never tied the game.

Marquette won the rebounding battle by 13 and knocked down 20 free throws on its way to victory.

No. 20 Creighton 89, Drake 78

Emma Ronsiek scored a season-best 31 points as the BlueJays beat the host Bulldogs in Des Moines, Iowa.

Ronsiek made 13-of-19 shots to power Creighton (8-2). The BlueJays also got 22 points from Lauren Jensen and 19 points from Morgan Maly.

Katie Dinnebier led Drake (6-4) with 26 points and seven assists, while Anna Miller had 15 points and nine rebounds.

Drake led by three points early on, but Creighton responded with a 13-2 run, and then went on to lead by as many as 17 points.

The BlueJays made 14 shots from behind the arc and turned the ball over just five times.

--Field Level Media

