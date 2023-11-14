women’s-top-25-roundup:-no.-15-tennessee-tames-memphis-in-ot

No. 15 Tennessee needed overtime and a double-double effort of 19 points and 12 rebounds from Jewel Spear to pull away from the Tigers in Knoxville, Tenn., netting an 84-74 win on Monday night.

Memphis (1-2) led by as many as nine points in the second quarter and capitalized from turning Tennessee (2-1) over 24 times in the contest. The Lady Vols clawed back in the second half to force the extra period, where they outscored the Tigers 15-5. Spear scored six points in overtime, while Jillian Hollingshead scored eight of her 14 points in the fourth quarter. Sara Puckett led the Lady Vols with 24 points.

Kai Carter powered the Tigers with 18 points and three rebounds.

Tennessee was playing without preseason All-SEC selection Rickea Jackson, who is day-to-day with right leg injury. The Lady Vols host Troy on Sunday.

–No. 10 USC 93, Le Moyne 42

Freshman sensation Juju Watkins led the 10th-ranked Trojans to a dominant win over the Dolphins from the Northeast Conference, tallying 35 points, nine rebounds, six steals and two assists in a stat-stuffing effort in Los Angeles, Calif.

USC (3-0) led wire-to-wire and began the game with an 11-0 run. Le Moyne (0-4) trailed by as much as 59 points in the fourth quarter. The Dolphins made just two 3-pointers and turned the ball over 22 times.

Rayah Marshall added 12 points and seven rebounds, while Taylor Bigby had 10 points in a game where 10 different Trojans scored. Lytoya Baker led Le Moyne with 14 points and seven rebounds.

The Trojans host Seton Hall next Monday.

–Field Level Media