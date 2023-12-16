Women's Top 25 roundup: No. 17 UConn cruises past No. 18 Louisville

Aubrey Griffin scored 25 points and Aaliyah Edwards had 22 as No. 17 UConn won its third straight game -- and second over a fellow ranked opponent -- by beating visiting No. 18 Louisville 86-62 on Saturday afternoon in Hartford, Conn.

UConn (7-3) also got 20 points, five rebounds, five blocks and four assists from Paige Bueckers, 11 points from KK Arnold, and 10 assists from Nika Muhl. Louisville (10-2) was led by 19 points from Kiki Jefferson, while Sydney Taylor added 13 points and Olivia Cochran had 12 points.

The game featured six lead changes and the Huskies were ahead by just four points at halftime. UConn pulled away in the third frame by outscoring the Cardinals 19-9 in the third quarter and 21-11 in the fourth. Key for UConn was its sharp shooting, as it knocked down 59.3 percent of its field goals and made seven 3-pointers. The Huskies were also efficient in transition, outscoring Louisville 24-10 in fast break points.

Seton Hall 84, No. 23 UNLV 54

Azana Baines tallied 23 points and 11 boards to help the Pirates hand the visiting Rebels their first loss of the season in South Orange, N.J.

Seton Hall (8-3) was also boosted by 14 points from Micah Gray, 11 points from Kae Satterfield and 10 points from A'Jah Davis. Alyssa Brown powered UNLV (9-1) with 13 points and six rebounds.

The Pirates led wire-to-wire and built an early advantage by starting the game on a 15-2 run. Seton Hall shot 56.1 percent from the floor and won the rebounding battle 44-25.

No. 1 South Carolina 99, Presbyterian 29

Chloe Kitts and Ashlyn Watkins each had double-doubles as the Gamecocks coasted to victory over the visiting Blue Hose in Columbia, S.C.

Kitts had 11 points and 10 rebounds while Watkins added 10 points, 12 rebounds and six blocks. Milaysia Fulwiley led South Carolina (10-0) with 18 points, seven rebounds, four assists, four steals and three blocks in a stat-stuffing effort in her second start of the season. In all, seven Gamecocks scored in double figures, a group that also includes Kamilla Cardoso, who had 12 points, nine boards and seven blocks.

Tilda Sjokvist led Presbyterian (8-4) with 15 points.

South Carolina never trailed and shot 52.1 percent from the floor while forcing the Blue Hose into 23 turnovers and holding them to 15.6 percent shooting.

--Field Level Media

