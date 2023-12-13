Women's Top 25 roundup: No. 19 Marquette edges No. 20 Creighton

A late 5-0 run sent No. 19 Marquette to a 76-70 win over No. 20 Creighton in the Big East opener for both programs on Wednesday in Milwaukee.

The score was tied 66-66 with less than three minutes remaining before Mackenzie Hare's split two free throws before Liza Karlen and Jordan King sank jumpers for the Golden Eagles (10-0, 1-0 Big East). Rose Nkumu hit 3 of 4 free throws down the stretch to seal the win.

Karlen paced Marquette with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Hare added 15 points, and Nkumu and King contributed 11 points apiece.

Emma Ronsiek put up a game-high 29 points for the Bluejays (7-2, 0-1). Molly Mogensen scored 21 points, and Lauren Jensen finished with 13 points.

No. 5 Texas 88, Arizona 75

Rori Harmon amassed 19 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds to power the Longhorns to a nonconference win at Tucson, Ariz.

Taylor Jones scored 16 points while Madison Booker, Shaylee Gonzales and Shay Holle added 12 apiece for Texas (11-0). The Longhorns shot 51.6 percent from the floor while holding the Wildcats to 44.6 percent shooting.

Kailyn Gilbert produced a game-high 26 points and Breya Cunningham had 12 points for Arizona (7-3). The Wildcats had been 4-0 at home this season.

No. 18 Louisville 74, Morehead State 48

Olivia Cochran recorded 16 points and 11 rebounds to help the Wildcats cruise past the Eagles in Louisville.

Nyla Harris also had 16 points to go along with nine rebounds and Kiki Jefferson chipped in 12 points for the Cardinals (10-1), who pushed their winning streak to six games. Louisville did most of its damage down low, scoring 46 points in the paint.

Veronica Charles finished with 15 points as the only player to score in double figures for Morehead State (4-6). Katie Novik supplied seven points, but she went just 2-for-10 from the field.

The Cardinals took control of the game by outscoring Morehead State 25-8 in the second quarter.

--Field Level Media

