Women's Top 25 roundup: No. 2 UCLA downs No. 13 Ohio St.

Lauren Betts notched 17 points and 11 rebounds, her sixth double-double of the season, to help No. 2 UCLA beat No. 13 Ohio State 77-71 on Monday evening in Columbus, Ohio.

The Bruins (10-0) also got 19 points from Charisma Osborne, 15 points from Kiki Rice and 11 points from Gabriela Jacquez. Jacy Sheldon powered the Buckeyes (9-2) with 30 points while Taylor Thierry added 20.

Ohio State jumped out to a 10-2 lead in the first quarter, but the Bruins responded with a 15-7 run to the game heading into the second frame. UCLA pulled away in the middle two periods, and two layups from Jacquez early in the fourth quarter put the Bruins ahead by 22 points.

UCLA won the rebounding battle 40-30 and outscored Ohio State 46-30 in the paint.

No. 16 Indiana 109, Evansville 56

Yarden Garzon scored a career-best 30 points as the Hoosiers raced away from the Purple Aces in Bloomington, Ind.

Garzon shot 12-for-14 from the floor to lead Indiana (9-1) while Mackenzie Holmes added 22 points and 10 rebounds. Sydney Parrish and Sara Scalia added 12 points apiece.

Maggie Hartwig led Evansville (2-8) with 13 points and four rebounds. Alana Striverson scored 11 points, and Kynidi Mason Striverson had 10 points and five assists.

Indiana shot 71.7 percent from the floor and led by as much as 56 points. The Purple Aces shot 32.8 percent.

No. 17 UConn 88, Butler 62

Freshman Ashlynn Shade scored a season-high 22 points as the Huskies opened Big East play with a win over the Bulldogs in Hartford, Conn.

In its fourth straight victory, UConn (8-3, 1-0 Big East) also got 12 points and 12 rebounds from Aaliyah Edwards plus 16 points and seven assists from Paige Bueckers. Aubrey Griffin chipped in 14 points off the bench.

Caroline Strande and Rachel Kent each scored 13 points to lead Butler (7-4, 0-1).

UConn turned 14 Butler turnovers into 18 points and outscored the Bulldogs 13-3 on the fastbreak. The Huskies led by as much as 32 points.

The Huskies are off until Dec. 31, when they will host undefeated No. 18 Marquette.

No. 12 Kansas State 102, Oral Roberts 59

Ayoka Lee had 24 points and a career-high 21 rebounds as the Wildcats routed the Golden Eagles in Manhattan, Kan.

Kansas State (11-1) also got a boost from Gabby Gregory's 16 points and Gisela Sanchez's 13 points. Taryn Sides added 10 assists.

Ruthie Udoumoh led Oral Roberts (6-4) with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Taleyah Jones and Hannah Cooper each had 10 points.

The Wildcats led start to finish and outscored the Golden Eagles 52-20 in the paint while winning the rebounding battle 61-35. Kansas State also had 28 assists on 40 made baskets.

--Field Level Media

