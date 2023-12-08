Women’s Top 25 roundup: No. 20 FSU tops Jacksonville

Makayla Timpson scored 19 points with 12 rebounds to pace five Florida State players in double figures as the No. 20 Seminoles defeated Jacksonville 99-73 on Thursday in Tallahassee, Fla.

Timpson shot 9-of-11 from the field and grabbed five of her rebounds off the offensive glass. Ta’Niya Latson added 18 points for the Seminoles (7-2), Sara Bejedi had 15, O’Mariah Gordon scored 12 and Carla Viegas contributed 14 off the bench, going 4-of-9 from 3-point range.

Edyn Battle scored a game-high 26 points for the Dolphins (3-5), who fell behind 26-10 after one quarter and never recovered. Saniyah Craig added 15 points.

No. 11 Utah 74, Saint Joseph’s 48

Alissa Pili scored a season-high 31 points as the Utes crushed the Hawks in a nonconference game at Philadelphia.

Pili hit 12 of 17 shots from the floor, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, while adding seven rebounds. Kennady McQueen added 11 points for Utah (8-1), which won its sixth consecutive game. The Utes shot 49.1 percent from the floor and limited the Saint Joseph’s to 32.2 percent shooting.

Talya Brugler paced the Hawks (8-1) with 16 points, and Mackenzie Smith added 10. While winning its previous eight games, Saint Joseph’s posted double-digit margins of victory in every game but one.

Next up for the Utes is a matchup Sunday against No. 1 South Carolina in the Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase at Uncasville, Conn.

–Field Level Media