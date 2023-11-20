women’s-top-25-roundup:-no.-24-ole-miss-outruns-michigan

No. 24 Ole Miss won the Battle 4 Atlantis, sinking Michigan with suffocating defense and balanced scoring to prevail 60-49 on Monday morning at Paradise Resort in The Bahamas.

Freshman Marija Avlijas had her career-best game with 11 points, adding three assists and two steals, to lead the Rebels (5-1), who received 10 points and seven boards from senior forward Madison Scott. Scott was chasing her third consecutive double-double.

Michigan (4-1) leaned heavily on Laila Phelia, who had a game-high 21 points despite a 4-of-18 shooting day. Phelia made 11 of 12 free throws.

The Wolverines were 15 of 62 from the field (24.2 percent) and shot 20 percent until a 19-point fourth quarter helped them close the lead.

Rebels coach and Grand Bahamian Yolett McPhee-McCuin becomes the first native coach to win the tournament championship.

–No. 15 Ohio State 79, East Carolina 55

The Buckeyes sprinted to a 10-0 lead and ran away for a 79-55 win to kick off the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship in The Bahamas.

Ohio State started the second half with an 11-2 surge to separate for the Pirates for good after ECU closed to within six at halftime.

ECU’s Jade Tillman was ejected for a hard foul on guard Taylor Thierry that prompted a review and a total of four technical fouls were issued. Tillman also received an intentional foul and was tossed.

Frustrated by Ohio State’s on-ball pressure, Tillman was one of four Pirates with at least four turnovers in the game.

Thierry finished with 14 points and senior Jacy Sheldon had 20 with four 3-pointers for the Buckeyes.

Synia Johnson led the Pirates with 14 points.

Rebeka Mikulasikova made a pair of free throws to push the Ohio State advantage to 18 points (57-39) with 2:30 left in the third quarter.

The Buckeyes are 3-0 since losing opening night in Las Vegas to USC.

–Field Level Media