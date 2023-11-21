women’s-top-25-roundup:-no.-7-lsu-cruises-without-angel-reese

For the second straight game, preseason All-American forward Angel Reese did not appear with No. 7 LSU, which won anyway, 106-47, against Texas Southern on Monday night in Baton Rouge, La.

LSU coach Kim Mulkey told reporters after the game that they were “not entitled” to information about Reese’s absence.

“Angel was not in uniform (Monday). Angel is part of this basketball team. Angel will be back sooner than later,” Mulkey said.

While Reese remained out for unknown reasons, five players scored in double figures for LSU (5-1). Aneesah Morrow led the way with 17 points and seven steals, while Flau’jae Johnson had 17 points and eight rebounds. Hailey Van Lith added 16 points, while Mikaylah Williams and Aalyah Del Rosario each tallied 14.

Taniya Lawson and Daeja Holmes each scored 11 points for Texas Southern (1-3).

LSU led for the majority of the game and went ahead by as much as 62 points. Texas Southern coughed up 35 turnovers, the most an LSU opponent has had in a single game during Mulkey’s three seasons at the helm.

No. 1 South Carolina 78, South Dakota State 38

Kamilla Cardoso dominated inside with 23 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks as the Gamecocks beat the Jackrabbits in Columbia, S.C.

It’s the most points that Cardoso, a 6-foot-7 senior, has scored for South Carolina (4-0). Her career high is 25 points against Lincoln (Pa.) as a freshman at Syracuse. The Gamecocks also got 18 points, six assists and five steals from Raven Johnson, and 11 points from MiLaysia Fulwiley. Brooklyn Meyer led South Dakota State (2-2) with 19 points and 10 boards.

South Carolina played without Tessa Johnson (leg) and starting guard Te-Hina Paopao (ankle) and won despite shooting 0-for-12 from 3-point range. The Gamecocks thrived on defense, forcing 21 turnovers and holding the Jackrabbits to 27.4 percent shooting from the floor.

No. 8 USC 64, Seton Hall 54

Rayah Marshall had 14 points and 15 rebounds as the Trojans outlasted the Pirates in the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship in Nassau, Bahamas.

JuJu Watkins added 15 points and seven rebounds, while Kaitlyn Davis had 13 points for USC (4-0). Azana Baines tallied 16 points and Micah Gray had 14 for Seton Hall (3-2).

USC won despite having just seven assists to 15 turnovers and shooting only 4 of 14 from 3-point land. The Trojans started hot, though, ending the first frame with a 23-7 lead. USC led by as much as 20 points. The Trojans took advantage of Seton Hall’s 22 fouls, too, knocking down 16 of 25 shots from the charity stripe.

No. 9 Virginia Tech 72, UNC Greensboro 51

Elizabeth Kitley had 31 points and 10 rebounds – her third double-double of the season – as the Hokies topped the Spartans in Blacksburg, Va.

Kitley was the only player for Virginia Tech (3-1) to score in double figures, and she did so on 13-of-22 shooting while also blocking three shots. Georgia Amoore added nine points and eight assists for the Hokies. For UNCG (3-2), Jayde Gamble had 25 points on 12-of-19 shooting.

The Hokies held the Spartans to just five assists and one 3-pointer. After a tight first quarter that ended with Virginia Tech ahead by just a single point, the Hokies pulled away in the second frame by outscoring the visitors 22-9.

No. 15 Ohio State 79, East Carolina 55

The Buckeyes sprinted to a 10-0 lead and ran away for a 79-55 win to kick off the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship in Nassau, Bahamas.

ECU’s Jade Tillman was ejected for a hard foul on guard Taylor Thierry that prompted a review and a total of four technical fouls were issued. Tillman also received an intentional foul and was tossed. Thierry finished with 14 points and senior Jacy Sheldon had 20 with four 3-pointers for Ohio State (3-1).

Synia Johnson led East Carolina (2-2) with 14 points.

No. 24 Ole Miss 60, Michigan 49

The Rebels won the Battle 4 Atlantis, sinking the Wolverines with suffocating defense and balanced scoring to prevail in Nassau, Bahamas.

Freshman Marija Avlijas had her career-best game with 11 points, adding three assists and two steals, to lead Ole Miss (5-1), which received 10 points and seven boards from senior forward Madison Scott. Scott was chasing her third consecutive double-double.

Michigan (4-1) leaned heavily on Laila Phelia, who had a game-high 21 points despite a 4-of-18 shooting day. Phelia made 11 of 12 free throws. The Wolverines were 15 of 62 from the field (24.2 percent) and shot 20 percent until a 19-point fourth quarter helped them close the lead.

