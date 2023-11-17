Women’s Top 25 roundup: No. 8 UConn routs No. 20 Maryland

Paige Bueckers scored 24 points on 10-of-15 shooting and recorded six steals to lead No. 8 UConn to an easy 80-48 victory over No. 20 Maryland on Thursday night at Storrs, Conn.

Aaliyah Edwards and KK Arnold scored 12 points apiece for the Huskies (2-1), who led by as many as 35 points. Ashlynn Shade had 10 points for UConn, which forced 27 turnovers.

The Huskies avenged last season’s 85-78 loss to the Terrapins at College Park, Md.

Shyanne Sellars scored 16 points and Jakia Brown-Turner added 13 points for Maryland (1-2). Sellars shot just 4-for-13 and Brown-Turner was just 4-for-17 as the Terrapins hit just 25.9 percent overall.

UConn played without Azzi Fudd, who hurt a knee in practice earlier this week. The school announced that Fudd was undergoing testing to determine the severity of the injury.

No. 1 South Carolina 109, Clemson 40

Raven Johnson recorded career highs of 17 assists and five steals as the Gamecocks scored at least 100 points for the third straight game while routing the visiting Tigers at Columbia, S.C.

MiLaysia Fulwiley scored 18 points and Kamilla Cardoso had 15 points, 13 rebounds and three blocked shots for South Carolina (3-0). Ashlyn Watkins also had a double-double with 12 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots while Johnson fell one assist shy of matching the school record.

Maddi Cluse scored 11 points for Clemson (3-1), which shot just 22.2 percent from the field and was 3 of 28 (10.7 percent) from 3-point range. The Tigers’ largest deficit was 70 points.

No. 9 Virginia Tech 105, Houston Christian 36

Georgia Amoore set a program record with 16 assists and the Hokies also set a school mark with the 69-point winning margin while thrashing the Huskies at Blacksburg, Va.

Elizabeth Kitley scored 23 points as Virginia Tech (2-1) led by as many as 72 points while dismantling Houston Christian. Clara Strack added 19 points and eight rebounds for the Hokies, who led 61-23 at halftime.

Enya McGuire scored 13 points for the Huskies (1-3), who shot just 22.4 percent from the field.

No. 13 Ohio State 88, Boston College 66

Cotie McMahon scored 24 points on 8-of-10 shooting to help the Buckeyes cruise past the Eagles at Columbus, Ohio.

Taylor Thierry had 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting and collected eight rebounds for Ohio State (2-1), which shot 61.4 percent from the field. Jacy Sheldon added 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting.

T’Yana Todd scored 16 for Boston College (2-2). Andrea Daley and Teya Sidberry added 14 points apiece for the Eagles.

No. 19 Louisville 111, Bellarmine 33

Sydney Taylor scored 15 points and Nyla Harris added 14 as the Cardinals steamrolled the visiting Knights, with the 78-point winning margin being the largest in coach Jeff Walz’s 17 seasons at the school.

Alexia Mobley scored 12 points for Louisville (3-0), which shot 62.1 percent from the field. Jayda Curry, Kiki Jefferson and Merissah Russell had 11 apiece for the Cardinals.

Hayley Harrison scored 10 points for Bellarmine (0-3), which shot just 21.1 percent from the field and committed 29 turnovers. The Knights hit 4 of 29 (13.8 percent) in the first half and trailed 48-9 at the break.

Green Bay 65, No. 22 Creighton 53

Maddy Schreiber scored 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting to help the visiting Phoenix upset the Bluejays at Omaha, Neb.

Callie Genke added 11 points and Cassie Schlitz had 10 for Green Bay (2-1), which led 22-9 after the first quarter. The Phoenix allowed the first points and then never again trailed.

Lauren Jensen registered 21 points and four steals for Creighton (2-1). Emma Ronsiek added 15 points.

