Women's Top 25 roundup: St. John's upsets No. 19 Marquette

Unique Drake scored 24 points and sank the game-winning jumper as St. John's registered an 57-56 victory over No. 19 Marquette on Wednesday night in New York.

Drake made a 3-pointer with 2:15 left to play, then sank a mid-range shot with 1:21 to go to give the Red Storm (8-7, 2-1 Big East) the advantage. In the final 80 seconds, the Golden Eagles (12-2, 1-2) missed two shots and turned the ball over once.

St. John's also got seven points and six rebounds from Skye Owen. Frannie Hottinger led Marquette with 15 points and six rebounds, while Liza Karlen had 14 points and eight rebounds.

Marquette led by as much as eight points. St. John's had 10 steals, forced the Golden Eagles into 23 turnovers, and outscored them in the fastbreak 18-9.

No. 6 Baylor 71, No. 23 TCU 50

Bella Fontleroy scored 21 points as the Bears handed the visiting Horned Frogs their first loss of the season in Waco, Texas.

Baylor (12-0, 2-0 Big 12) also got 16 points from Sarah Andrews, 13 points from Yaya Felder and 10 rebounds from Dre'Una Edwards.

TCU (14-1, 1-1) was led by 20 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks from Sedona Prince.

The Horned Frogs led by four points at halftime, but then Baylor outscored TCU 49-24 in the second half to pull away. The Bears shot 13-for-25 from 3-point range while holding TCU to 2-of-16 from deep.

No. 10 Texas 74, Texas Tech 47

Madison Booker and Aaliyah Moore each scored 18 points to lead the Longhorns to a win over the Lady Raiders in Lubbock, Texas.

Moore also had 12 rebounds, while Booker added six assists and six boards for Texas (14-1, 1-1 Big 12). DeYona Gaston also notched a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Bailey Maupin paced Texas Tech (12-3, 1-1) with 16 points and four assists.

Texas never trailed and scored 29 points off 25 turnovers by the Lady Raiders. The Longhorns shot just 1-for-8 from behind the arc but outscored Texas Tech 40-14 in the paint.

No. 11 Kansas State 72, Houston 38

Ayoka Lee tallied 27 points and 11 rebounds as the Wildcats raced away from the Cougars in Manhattan, Kan.

Lee shot 11-for-15 from the floor and also had two steals and two blocks in the eighth straight victory for Kansas State (14-1, 2-0 Big 12). Serena Sundell added 13 points for the Wildcats, while Zyanna Walker chipped in 12.

Laila Blair powered Houston (9-4, 0-2) with 17 points.

Houston scored the game's first five points and trailed by just five at halftime, but then Kansas State outscored the Cougars 43-14 in the second half. The Wildcats had 22 assists on 27 made baskets, and they outscored Houston 44-16 in the paint.

No. 12 UConn 94, No. 21 Creighton 50

Paige Bueckers amassed 24 points, seven assists, five rebounds and four steals as the Huskies beat the Bluejays in Omaha, Neb.

Bueckers shot 8-for-12 from the floor, 4-for-5 from 3-point range, and had just one turnover in 30 minutes of play for UConn (11-3, 3-0 Big East). As UConn won its seventh straight -- and improved to 5-2 against ranked opponents this season -- it also got 16 points and 11 rebounds from Aaliyah Edwards, 18 points from Ashlynn Shade and 17 points from KK Arnold.

Emma Ronsiek led Creighton (10-3, 1-2 Big East) with 13 points.

UConn never trailed as it shot 53.3 percent from the floor and 47.4 percent from 3-point distance. The Huskies won the rebounding battle 45-29 and outscored the Bluejays in the paint 40-16.

No. 24 West Virginia 68, Cincinnati 53

Kyah Watson scored 14 points to help the Mountaineers defeat the Bearcats in Morgantown, W.Va.

West Virginia (13-0, 2-0 Big 12) also got 13 points and seven rebounds from Jordan Harrison plus 12 points apiece from JJ Quinerly and Lauren Fields as it remained undefeated. Jillian Hayes powered Cincinnati (8-5, 0-2 Big 12) with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

The Mountaineers took the lead on a layup from Watson two minutes into the game and never relinquished their advantage, going ahead by as much as 22 points. West Virginia had 16 steals and scored 21 points off 24 Cincinnati turnovers.

On Saturday, West Virginia will face its second ranked opponent of the season when it plays host to No. 10 Texas.

--Field Level Media

Si quieres conocer otros artículos parecidos a Women's Top 25 roundup: St. John's upsets No. 19 Marquette puedes visitar la categoría College Basketball News.