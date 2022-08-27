Xander Mueller picks off Casey Thompson, Northwestern defeats Nebraska 31-28 



Xander Mueller picked off a Casey Thompson pass late in the fourth quarter and Northwestern defeated Nebraska 31-28 in a 2022 college football season opener for both teams at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, on Saturday (27). Click Here For Box Scores

After falling behind 14-3 early in the second quarter, Northwestern responded with a pair of touchdowns to take a 17-14 lead at half-time.

Anthony Grant scored two touchdowns after the break to open up a 28-17 advantage for Nebraska with 9:09 remaining in the third quarter before the Wildcats cut the deficit to four points entering the fourth quarter.

Evan Hull’s four-yard run for a touchdown to give Northwestern a 31-28 lead early in the fourth was the only scoring play in the final quarter before Mueller intercepted Thompson’s pass with 1:27 left in the game to ice the contest.

Ryan Hilinski went 27 of 38 on completed passes for 313 yards and two touchdowns, while Evan Hull rushed 22 times for 119 yards and a score, and Cam Porter ran 19 times with the ball for 94 yards and a touchdown for the Wildcats in the early Big Ten clash.

Raymond Niro III and Donny Navarro III each caught a touchdown pass while Malik Washington had eight catches for 97 yards in the win.

Meanwhile, Casey Thompson ended with 25 of 42 completed passes for 355 with one touchdown and a pair of interceptions, and also ran for a score for Nebraska in the defeat.

Anthony Grant carried the ball 19 times for 101 yards and two scores, while Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda took four catches for 120 yards and a touchdown for the Cornhuskers.