xavier-loses-zach-freemantle-(foot)-for-4-weeks

Xavier big man Zach Freemantle will be sidelined at least four weeks with a left foot injury, Musketeers coach Sean Miller said during a press conference on Tuesday.

Freemantle will wear a walking boot for the next two weeks. Xavier hopes to have him back before the Big East conference tournament in March.

“At the moment, it doesn’t require surgery,” Miller said. “He’s going to be out for what we estimate about four weeks, one month.

“I don’t think it’s possible for him to be back with us playing before that, simply because of the healing process and just us making sure that if, in fact, he’s able to join us at that point that he’s been able to have enough recovery time and healing.”

Freemantle previously injured the same foot and underwent surgery for a stress reaction in the fall of 2021.

This time around, Freemantle began experiencing pain during last Wednesday’s victory over UConn. The discomfort was much more severe during Saturday’s loss to Creighton. Freemantle had 18 points and five rebounds but was limited to 24 minutes in the 84-67 setback.

Freemantle was enjoying a solid season for the No. 16 Musketeers (17-5, 9-2 Big East) and is averaging 15.2 points and a team-best 8.1 rebounds per game. He is shooting 58.5 percent from the field, including a stellar 63.6 percent (14 of 22) from 3-point range.

“I don’t want to make light of the fact that he’s not with us, it’s a significant change in our team. It’s a significant change in our offense,” Miller said. “He’s a guy that right now … I think (has) settled in to play maybe his best basketball of his career, especially on the offensive end.”

Freemantle has career averages of 11.7 points and 6.4 rebounds in 105 games (78 starts) for the Musketeers.

Xavier is part of a three-way tie for first in the Big East with No. 14 Marquette and No. 17 Providence. The Musketeers host the Friars on Wednesday night.

