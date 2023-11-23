Xavier tries to stifle Sherif Gross-Bullock, Bryant

After an inconsistent start to the season, Xavier will attempt to steady itself on Friday when it faces the Bryant Bulldogs in Cincinnati to open a six-game homestand.

The Musketeers (3-2) split their first four games of the campaign before picking up a 66-49 victory over Saint Mary’s on Sunday in the consolation game of the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas.

Dayvion McKnight led the way with 14 points and five rebounds, while Quincy Olivari added 12 points and Desmond Claude supplied 11 to go along with seven assists.

McKnight, a transfer from Western Kentucky, is finally starting to feel comfortable with his new team.

“Really just watching film and every day in practice just trusting teammates,” McKnight said, referring to what he’s done to get settled in. “Every day just attacking.”

Sunday also marked the first time this season that Xavier held an opponent under 50 points, and the Musketeers will have to bring that same type of defensive intensity on Friday if they want to contain Sherif Gross-Bullock.

Gross-Bullock is averaging a team-high 17.8 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs (3-3). He was named America East Player of the Week after averaging 23.5 points and 8.0 rebounds in games against Boston University and then then-No. 10 FAU Owls, but he was held to just nine points on 3-of-12 shooting in Bryant’s 67-61 win over Howard on Monday.

Bryant stunned FAU last Saturday, getting a 19-point, 11-rebound double-double from Gross-Bullock in the 61-52 triumph.

Opponents have averaged just 56.5 points during the Bulldogs’ two-game winning streak, and Bryant’s strong defense has started to open things up on the other side of the floor.

“We come out, play defense, and whatever we get on offense, we get it,” Bulldogs guard/forward Daniel Rivera said. “If we stay together playing defense, that’s what’s going to build our offense.”

Xavier and Bryant will be meeting for the first time ever on Friday. The Bulldogs have never beaten a team in the Big East (0-9).

