Yale OT Kiran Amegadjie enters NFL draft

Yale offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie declared for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Amegadjie, listed at 6-5, 318, is ranked among the top 100 prospects in the draft but will be limited on the circuit while recovering from surgery to repair a torn quad last month.

A four-year starter, Amegadjie played right guard before sliding to left tackle as a junior. He did not allow a sack while playing left tackle (one at guard).

He’ll miss an opportunity to prove he’s equally capable against Power 5-level prospects at the Senior Bowl due to recovery from surgery. Amegadjie will attend the Senior Bowl practices and meet with NFL teams in Mobile, Ala.

The next question surrounds his availability for the NFL Scouting Combine and pro day workouts.

Functional strength and the ability to anchor in the running game are questions scouts will be digging into with Amegadjie.

