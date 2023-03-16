Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Shock Return: Can the 41-Year-Old Striker Revive Sweden’s Euro Hopes?

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to return to the Sweden squad for their upcoming European Championship qualifiers, according to the announcement made by Sweden coach Janne Andersson on Wednesday.

(March 16) — Sweden coach Janne Andersson confirmed on Wednesday that Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the 41-year-old striker for AC Milan, will be returning to the Sweden squad for their European Championship qualifiers against Belgium and Azerbaijan later this month.

This comes after a one-year absence from the national team, during which Ibrahimovic struggled with a long-term anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Although Ibrahimovic played his last match for the national team in 2022 against Poland in the World Cup qualification playoff loss, he made a comeback in 2021 for their unsuccessful World Cup qualifiers after quitting international football following Euro 2016.

When asked about how much Ibrahimovic will play in the upcoming games, Andersson stated to reporters, “I don’t see him as a starter. It will be more like it has been in Milan that there are substitution possibilities.”

Ibrahimovic, who is Sweden’s all-time top scorer with 62 goals in 121 matches, is expected to provide much-needed support to the team in their upcoming qualifiers.

Reporting – Omar Hall and News Wire

