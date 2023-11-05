No. 1 Nebraska Volleyball vs Rutgers: Preview, Live Stream, Game Time

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – No. 1 Nebraska volleyball will seek to extend its undefeated run this season when it visits Rutgers for another Big Ten conference match at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Sunday at noon CT. The live broadcast will be available on BTN+ and Live stats.

Admission is free, and doors will open one hour before the competition and the home fans have been urged to “Wear Red” in support of your Scarlet Knights.

The Huskers are coming off a pulsating five-set victory at Penn State on Friday night, having rallied after dropping the first two sets. The league leaders, who are 22-0 overall and 13-0 in Big Ten play, will look to maintain their momentum this weekend.

Rutgers enters this matchup following a disappointing 3-2 defeat to Indiana on Friday night, which marked their second consecutive loss.

The Scarlet Knights are 10-13 overall and 2-11 in the conference, having lost six of their last seven games.

When these two teams met on October 28, Nebraska secured a comfortable 25-22, 25-15, 25-12 victory at the Devaney Center, showing particular dominance in the second and third sets.

It will be interesting to see how the Huskers start against Rutgers, especially considering their slow start in the opening two sets against Penn State on Friday night.

Following the comeback win, several Nebraska players admitted they were not playing to their full potential early in the contest and recognized the need for a wake-up call going into the third set.

Harper Murray and Merritt Beason were instrumental for the top-ranked team in the win against the Nittany Lions and will aim for similar performances on Sunday.

Beason finished with a career-high 27 kills and three blocks on Friday, matching Mikaela Foecke’s 2018 feat as the most by a Husker since 2013.

Murray ended the game with 15 kills and 14 digs while hitting .379 for the Nebraska volleyball team against Penn State in the exciting victory the last time out.