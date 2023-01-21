SEC men’s basketball schedule today (Jan. 21)
Here is the latest SEC men’s basketball schedule for today, Saturday, Jan. 21 with eight games listed on the schedule.
SEC Score: Antonio Reeves’ clutch baskets lift Kentucky past Texas A&M
Antonio Reeves made some bit time clutch baskets to lift Kentucky past Texas A&M in a defeat that ended the Aggies’ SEC streak.
Oklahoma State rallies from 16 down to stun No. 12 Iowa State
Avery Anderson equaled his season high with 18 points to lead Oklahoma State to a 61-59 come-from-behind victory over No. 12 Iowa State on Saturday
No. 10 Virginia holds off Wake Forest
Armaan Franklin scored 25 points and led a first-half barrage of 3-pointers as No. 10 Virginia handed Wake Forest its first home loss this season
No. 11 Arizona ends No. 5 UCLA’s 14-game win streak
Post players Oumar Ballo and Azuolas Tubelis combined for 30 points and 18 rebounds as No. 11 Arizona held on to snap No. 5 UCLA’s
Markquis Nowell powers No. 13 Kansas State past Texas Tech
Markquis Nowell scored a game-high 23 points and Keyontae Johnson added 15 as No. 13 Kansas State rallied for a 68-58 victory over visiting Texas
Zach Freemantle leads No. 8 Xavier past Georgetown
Zach Freemantle had 30 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists and No. 8 Xavier held off pesky Georgetown 95-82 in Big East action Saturday in
No. 14 TCU trounces No. 2 Kansas
Shahada Wells scored 17 points off the bench and Mike Miles Jr. added 15 to fuel No. 14 TCU to an 83-60 victory over No.
Detroit Mercy star Antoine Davis becomes No. 2 all-time scorer
Detroit Mercy star Antoine Davis scored a season-best 42 points on Saturday to pass Freeman Williams and move into second place on the all-time Division
Washington State, Colorado aim to rebound from losses
Washington State earned a split with Colorado last season, with each team winning at home. The Pac-12 programs meet for the only time this season
No. 25 Arkansas beats Ole Miss to end 4-game slide
Arkansas reserve Joseph Pinion netted a season-high-tying 13 points to spark the No. 25 Razorbacks to just their second win this month, beating the Ole
Duke edges No. 17 Miami to remain perfect at home
Kyle Filipowski’s 17 points and 14 rebounds carried host Duke past No. 17 Miami for a 68-66 victory Saturday afternoon at Durham, N.C. Jeremy Roach
No. 18 Charleston routs Northeastern for 20th straight win
Ben Burnham scored 15 points Saturday and No. 18 Charleston never trailed, extending the nation’s longest winning streak with an 87-61 victory over host Northeastern
Michigan seeks momentum-building win vs. Minnesota
Recent success against one another is reason enough for both Minnesota and Michigan to feel confident heading into Sunday afternoon’s Big Ten contest in Ann Arbor, Mich.
Michigan State braces for another tough test at Indiana
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo sounded a bit like Forrest Gump when describing his Spartans ahead of Sunday afternoon’s Big Ten game against Indiana in Bloomington, Ind.
No. 15 UConn seeks return to early-season form vs. Butler
After matching the third-best start in program history, UConn saw its season take a turn for the worse.
How to watch Newcastle vs Crystal Palace in USA Today?
Watch Newcastle vs Crystal Palace in USA Today on NBC as well as Sling TV and Fubo TV.
No. 1 Houston looks to push win streak to 10 vs. Temple
Top-ranked Houston will look for its 10th consecutive win when it hosts Temple on Sunday afternoon in an American Athletic Conference matchup. The Cougars (18-1
No. 3 Purdue aims to contain Jahmir Young, Maryland
In Maryland’s win over Michigan on Thursday night, 6-foot-1 Terrapins guard Jahmir Young scored all nine of his field goals in the paint while putting