How to watch No. 16 Penn State vs No. 19 Purdue?

No. 16 Penn State will look to bounce back from the heartbreaking defeat to No. 1 Nebraska when the Nittany Lions travel to play No. 19 Purdue on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET. Fans unable to travel to watch the action in person can stream the match on B1G+ and Live Stats are also available.

The Nittany Lions, led by coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley, head to West Lafayette, Indiana, on a two-game losing streak following setbacks against Michigan State and the Cornhuskers.

They are determined to halt this slide and regain their footing in Big Ten competition.

Purdue enters the conference matchup on a similar two-game skid, having fallen to Illinois and No. 2 Wisconsin last week.

The Boilermakers hold an overall season record of 14-8 and are currently fourth in the Big Ten with an 8-5 record. Penn State, with a season record of 15-7, occupies third place in the conference standings with a 9-4 mark.

In their last encounter on Oct. 22 in University Park, Pennsylvania, the then-No. 11 Nittany Lions clinched a 3-1 victory. The rematch at Holloway Gymnasium is anticipated to be tightly contested, with the visitors entering as the favorites.

Penn State appeared poised to orchestrate the season’s most significant upset on Friday when they surged to a 2-0 set lead over No. 1 Nebraska at home.

However, their hopes were dashed as the nation’s premier team mounted a comeback to secure a 3-2 victory in the end.