Day 3: 2023 NAIA Men’s Basketball National Championship; College of Idaho dominants

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (March 15) – The quarterfinal round of the 2023 NAIA Men’s Basketball National Championship Final Site wrapped up on Wednesday, leaving only four teams in contention. Among the three No. 1 seeds that started the day, just one remains in the tournament.

In a dominant display at the Municipal Auditorium, the overall top-seeded College of Idaho continued its impressive run, while OUAZ (Ariz.) secured an impressive victory in their first-ever trip to Kansas City. The evening session saw Georgetown (Ky.) upsetting No. 1 seed Grace, led by Jake Ohmer’s 33 points, and Indiana Tech continuing its fantastic season with a three-point triumph over No. 1 seed Arizona Christian.

Quarterfinal Round Results Recap – 2023 NAIA Men’s Basketball National Championship Day Three

The Yotes from College of Idaho defeated No. 6 Tougaloo 83-66, advancing to the NAIA National Semifinals and improving their season record to 34-1. Guard Jake O’Neil paced the team with 20 points, while Junior Guard Charles Elzie contributed 11 points.

READ MORE: Vanderbilt fined $250K for court storming after upset of Tennessee

Sophomore guard Drew Wyman led the team in rebounds with ten. Antonio Patterson led the Bulldogs with 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting, and Cameron Copeland added 14 points for Tougaloo.

No. 7 OUAZ (Ariz.) secured a 76-58 victory over No. 4 Montana Tech, with senior forward Josiah De’laCerda leading the way with 20 points. Senior guard Kolten Hitt and sophomore guard Alex Villi chipped in 17 and 11 points, respectively.

Camdyn Larance and Asa Williams both scored in double figures for Montana Tech, as Larance led the team with 16 points and Williams scored 15. The Orediggers concluded their season with a 29-5 record after the defeat.

No. 3 Georgetown Shocks No. 1 Grace (Ind)!

In a surprising turn of events, No. 3 Georgetown (Ky.) defeated No. 1 Grace (Ind.) 92-85. Senior guard Jake Ohmer put up 21 points in the first half and finished the game with a season-high 33 points. Kyran Jones and Tae Dozier also scored in double figures for Georgetown, contributing 24 and 18 points, respectively.

READ ALSO: No. 1 College of Idaho routs No. 6 seed Tougaloo, 83-66

Jones led the team in rebounds with 12, while Dozier added six rebounds, four assists, and two steals. Gade Gibbs and Elijah Malone each scored 15 points, with the latter also collecting eight rebounds for the Lancers, whose 13-game winning streak was snapped by the loss.

No. 2 Indiana Tech edged out No. 1 Arizona Christian 67-64, with Blake Davison leading the charge with 20 points on an efficient 6-of-8 shooting. Josh Kline added 12 points for the Warriors.

Angelo Johnson and Bryce Davis led the Arizona Christian Firestorm in scoring with 13 points each, while Trent Hudgens also finished in double figures with ten points.

Quarterfinal Round 2023 NAIA Men’s Basketball National Championship Results – Day Three | March 15, 2023