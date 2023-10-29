Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson lead Pelicans past Knicks, 96-87; NBA Scores

NEW ORLEANS, Oct 29 – The New Orleans Pelicans, led by the dynamic duo of Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson, handed the New York Knicks their first loss of the season with a 96-87 victory on Saturday night (28). Complete Box Score Here

Ingram and Williamson Take Charge

Ingram, showcasing an impressive arsenal of mid-range pullups, turnarounds, and fades, scored 26 points. Williamson, who powered his way to the rim with finesse, added 24 points. The pair proved too much for a Knicks team that was playing its second road game in less than 24 hours.

“When we’re on the court together in the fourth quarter, we kind of give each other that look, like, all right, it’s on us now,” Williamson said. Pelicans coach Willie Green echoed the sentiment, stating, “They carried us tonight offensively and that’s what they need to do night in and night out.”

Zion Williamson’s Comeback

Williamson, who missed most of last season due to a hamstring injury, has now scored at least 23 points in each of the Pelicans’ first two games.

His ability to hit difficult leaners or one-handed floaters through crowds of defenders electrified the home crowd.

“It’s crazy seeing it in real-time,” Ingram said, marveling at Williamson’s touch around the rim.

Knicks Struggle on Back-to-Back Nights

RJ Barrett led the Knicks with 18 points, but the team seemed to lose steam in the final quarter, coming off a win in Atlanta the previous night. “We were a step behind, a step slow,” said Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau. The Knicks were as close as six points late in the third quarter but couldn’t sustain the momentum.

Supporting Cast and Stats

Jonas Valanciunas sparked a 10-1 run early in the fourth quarter that extended the Pelicans’ lead to 85-69. New Orleans-area native Mitchell Robinson grabbed 15 rebounds for New York, while Julius Randle struggled, missing 11 of his 15 shots.

Up Next

The Knicks will visit Cleveland on Tuesday night, while the Pelicans will host the Golden State Warriors on Monday.