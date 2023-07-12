How to watch Manchester United vs Leeds, pre-season friendly

English Premier League side Manchester United kick off our pre-season campaign with a clash against Leeds United at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, Norway, today (Jul 12). Live streaming and television coverage are available. Mason Mount makes debut and Jadon Sancho also starts today for Man United.

Where to watch Manchester United vs Leeds, pre-season friendly?

The pre-season friendly in Oslo is a great opportunity for MUTV viewers to get a first look at the Red Devils before the new Premier League season, with each of the eight fixtures, including Tour 2023 in its entirety, live on the club's official channel. kick-off live on the United App.

Leeds United starting lineup

As far as team news, new manager Daniel Farke has revealed his Leeds team and it’s a young starting lineup, with captain Liam Cooper probably the most familiar name from the Whites’ recent seasons in the Premier League. The team also includes Manchester United’s former winger Dan James, but he starts on the bench, as does striker Patrick Bamford.

Leeds United Starting Lineup: Klaesson; Drameh, Cooper (c), Mullen, Hjelde; Gyabi, Greenwood, Shackleton, Poveda; Sinisterra, Rutter. Subs: Van den Huevel, Christy, Ayling, Bamford, Perkins, James, Struijk, Bate, Gelhardt, Monteiro, Joseph, Moore, Gray.

Manchester United starting lineup

New summer recruit Mason Mount is set to make his first appearance for Manchester United as he’s named in the starting lineup. The England talented midfielder, who joined the club during the summer transfer window from Chelsea, will start alongside promising young talents Kobbie Mainoo and Hannibal in the midfield.

Taking the captain’s armband for today’s match is Raphael Varane, who will anchor the central defense alongside the returning Lisandro Martinez. The full-back positions are occupied by Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Alvaro Fernandez, while Tom Heaton takes his place between the goalposts.

Manchester United’s attacking lineup seems to feature a formidable front three, with Amad, Jadon Sancho, and Omari Forson all included in the starting lineup. Fans can catch the excitement of the 11:00 a.m. ET.