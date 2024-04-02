Skip to content

Final Medal Count: Carifta Games 2024 Medal Standings

Jamaica once again emerged as the dominant force, topping the medal table with an impressive haul of 45 gold, 23 silver, and 16 bronze medals, for a total of 84 medals. The Bahamas secured the second position with 9 gold, 13 silver, and 13 bronze medals, totaling 35 medals.

Trinidad and Tobago (27 total medals), Guyana (8), Guadeloupe (5), and the U.S. Virgin Islands (3) rounded out the top six positions on the medal table.

Grenada and Cayman Islands also had noteworthy performances, winning 13 and 4 medals, respectively.

In total, 11 out of the 20 participating nations managed to win at least one gold medal, showcasing the regional talent and competitiveness of the Carifta Games.

The medal table highlights the continued sporting excellence of Caribbean nations, with Jamaica reinforcing its status as a powerhouse in athletics, while other countries like the Bahamas and Trinidad and Tobago also made their mark on the podium.

RankCountryGoldSilverBronzeTotal
1Jamaica45231684
2Bahamas9131335
3Trinidad and Tobago4111227
4Guyana4318
5Guadeloupe2125
6Virgin Island (USA)2013
7Grenada16613
8Cayman Islands1124
9Antigua and Barbuda1034
10Saint Lucia1012
11Belize0112
12Saint Kitts and Nevis0303
13Barbados0235
14Aruba0202
15Bermuda0112
16Haiti0101
17Curacao0022
18Martinique0022
19Dominica0011
20British Virgin Islands0011
