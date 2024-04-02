Final Medal Count: Carifta Games 2024 Medal Standings

Jamaica once again emerged as the dominant force, topping the medal table with an impressive haul of 45 gold, 23 silver, and 16 bronze medals, for a total of 84 medals. The Bahamas secured the second position with 9 gold, 13 silver, and 13 bronze medals, totaling 35 medals.

Trinidad and Tobago (27 total medals), Guyana (8), Guadeloupe (5), and the U.S. Virgin Islands (3) rounded out the top six positions on the medal table.

Grenada and Cayman Islands also had noteworthy performances, winning 13 and 4 medals, respectively.

In total, 11 out of the 20 participating nations managed to win at least one gold medal, showcasing the regional talent and competitiveness of the Carifta Games.

The medal table highlights the continued sporting excellence of Caribbean nations, with Jamaica reinforcing its status as a powerhouse in athletics, while other countries like the Bahamas and Trinidad and Tobago also made their mark on the podium.

Medal Table for the Carifta Games 2024