How to watch New York City FC vs Columbus Crew Clash with Winning Streaks on the Line?

New York City FC will face off against the Columbus Crew at Yankee Stadium on Friday in a highly anticipated match where winning streaks will be put to the test. You can watch live streaming coverage of the game with a MLS Season Pass on Apple TV – Free.
NYCFC, currently standing at 9-5-2 with 29 points, have been on a remarkable run with five consecutive victories and eight wins out of their last nine matches, propelling them to a third-place tie in the Eastern Conference. Their lineup is set to receive a boost with the return of Maxi Moralez.
Moralez, the 37-year-old midfielder, made a significant comeback by coming off the bench in the 74th minute during the match against San Jose on May 31. This marked his first appearance since his setback last season due to a ruptured right ACL injury.
Despite limited playing time, Moralez showcased his skill by contributing an assist during the impressive 5-1 victory over the Earthquakes. With 26 goals and 70 assists in 167 regular-season games for New York City since 2017, Moralez is a key player for the team.
NYCFC coach Nick Cushing praised Moralez’s impact on the game, stating, “I think you have certain players in the game that can literally just pick the game up and just put it in his pocket and just almost conduct the game like the conductor conducts the orchestra. He’s that guy.”
On the other side, the Columbus Crew (6-2-6, 24 points), currently tied for sixth place in the East, have been enjoying a three-game winning streak, all of which were achieved on the road. The team is eager to refocus on on-field performance in their upcoming MLS match, following a disappointing 3-0 defeat against Mexico’s CF Pachuca in the CONCACAF Champions Cup final on June 1.
Crew coach Wilfried Nancy attributed some of their struggles to over 20 cases of food poisoning among players and staff during their time in Mexico.
Despite recent challenges, Nancy remains confident in the Crew’s abilities, emphasizing, “There is a debate between MLS and Liga MX (Mexico). I’m not of this type of debate because for me, we can compete against any team.”
In other developments, the Crew underwent organizational changes with Tim Bezbatchenko transitioning to the role of president for Black Knight Football, overseeing AFC Bournemouth in the English Premier League. Assistant GM Issa Tall was subsequently promoted to fill Bezbatchenko’s position, while assistant GM Corey Wray parted ways with the team. Additionally, reports suggest that homegrown midfielder Aidan Morris, a two-time MLS Cup champion, is poised for a transfer to England’s Middlesborough in July, raising questions about his availability for the upcoming match on Friday.