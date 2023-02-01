NBA results of Jan. 31 and the NBA schedule for Feb. 1; Winners and Losers

Here are the latest NBA results from last night with the Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Clippers all winning. The NBA schedule tonight and summary, TV channels and game time for the Wednesday night, Feb. 1.

Kawhi Leonard leads LA Clippers to a 108-103 win over the Chicago Bulls

The Los Angeles Clippers returned to winning ways with a 108-103 victory over the Chicago Bulls, thanks to a stellar performance by Kawhi Leonard. Leonard dropped 33 points and added 5 steals to his impressive stat line. Norman Powell also contributed 27 points, shooting 10-10 from the free throw line. The Clippers also saw double-doubles from Paul George and Ivica Zubac.

George recorded 16 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists and 2 steals, while Zubac ended with 14 points, 12 rebounds, and 3 blocks. Despite solid performances from Nikola Vucevic (23 points, 14 rebounds) and Demar DeRozan (20 points), the Bulls (23-27) who were losing three of the past four games overall.

LeBron James Records Triple-Double in LA Lakers’ 129-123 Overtimewin over the New York Knicks

LeBron James recorded a triple-double with 28 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in the LA Lakers’ 129-123 overtime victory against the New York Knicks.

This impressive performance moves James within 89 points of breaking the career scoring record and propels him into fourth place on the all-time assists list.

“I didn’t get to this point in my career by thinking about records or how many points I have, whatever the case might be,” James said.

“I just play the game the right way. I approach the game every night only trying to be a triple threat by scoring, rebounding, assisting, defending, and may the chips fall where they may.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo Leads Milwaukee Bucks to 124-115 Victory over the Charlotte Hornets

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a dominant performance, recording 34 points and 18 rebounds, as the Milwaukee Bucks avenged one of their most embarrassing losses of the season with a 124-115 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

LaMelo Ball also an impressive night with 27 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists for the Hornets in the defeat. The win marks the fifth consecutive victory for the Bucks, who are now 21-5 at home this season.

Tuesday’s Games

Miami Heat 100, beat Cleveland Cavaliers 97

Los Angeles Clippers 108, beat Chicago Bulls 103

Milwaukee Bucks 124, beat Charlotte Hornets 115

Los Angeles Lakers 129, New York Knicks 123, OT

Denver Nuggets 122, beat New Orleans Pelicans 113 – N. Jokic C – DEN 26PTS, 18REB, 15AST; Herbert Jones SF – NO 21PTS, 5STL

Wednesday’s Games

Orlando Magic at Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m. Live on ESPN and ESPN App – Orlando Magic (20-31, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (32-17, third in the Eastern Conference) – The Magic won the last meeting 119-109 on Jan. 30

Portland Trail Blazers at Memphis Grizzlies, 7 p.m.

Washington Wizards at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m. – Wizards are hunting a seventh win a row tonight; Pistons 2-8 in the last 10 games and sit last in the Eastern Conference.

Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m. – Brooklyn Nets (31-19, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (36-15, first in the Eastern Conference)

Golden State Warriors at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City Thunder at Houston Rockets, 8 p.m.

Sacramento Kings at San Antonio Spurs, 8 p.m.

Toronto Raptors at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m.

Atlanta Hawks at Phoenix Suns, 10 p.m. Live on ESPN and ESPN App