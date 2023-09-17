NFL Week 2 Schedule, TV channels, predictions, times

NFL News September 17, 2023
NFL Schedule For Week, TV Channels, Live Streaming and Live Results

The following is the NFL Week 2 schedule for Sunday, September 17, 2023, along with the live TV channels, lines, over/under, game times, and live Gamecast information.

Kansas City Chiefs suffered defeat in the opening game last week and will be hoping to rebound from that loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars, live on CBS at the EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL. The Line: KC -3.5 O/U: 50.5.

NFL Week 2 Schedule for Sunday, September 17, 2023

1:00 PM Games

  • Green Bay Packers vs. Atlanta Falcons
    • Time: 1:00 PM
    • TV Channel: FOX
    • Place: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
    • Line: ATL -3.0
    • O/U: 40.5
    • Gamecast
  • Las Vegas Raiders vs. Buffalo Bills
    • Time: 1:00 PM
    • TV Channel: CBS
    • Place: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY
    • Line: BUF -7.5
    • O/U: 47
    • Gamecast
  • Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals
    • Time: 1:00 PM
    • TV Channel: CBS
    • Place: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH
    • Line: CIN -3.5
    • O/U: 45
    • Gamecast
  • Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions
    • Time: 1:00 PM
    • TV Channel: FOX
    • Place: Ford Field, Detroit, MI
    • Line: DET -4.5
    • O/U: 47
    • Gamecast
  • Los Angeles Chargers vs. Tennessee Titans
    • Time: 1:00 PM
    • TV Channel: CBS
    • Place: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN
    • Line: LAC -2.5
    • O/U: 45.5
    • Gamecast
  • Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    • Time: 1:00 PM
    • TV Channel: FOX
    • Place: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
    • Line: TB -2.5
    • O/U: 41
    • Gamecast
  • Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
    • Time: 1:00 PM
    • TV Channel: CBS
    • Place: EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, FL
    • Line: KC -3.5
    • O/U: 50.5
    • Gamecast
  • Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans
    • Time: 1:00 PM
    • TV Channel: FOX
    • Place: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX
    • Line: EVEN
    • O/U: 40
    • Gamecast

4:05 PM Games

  • San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams
    • Time: 4:05 PM
    • TV Channel: FOX
    • Place: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
    • Line: SF -7.0
    • O/U: 45
    • Gamecast
  • New York Giants vs. Arizona Cardinals
    • Time: 4:05 PM
    • TV Channel: FOX
    • Place: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ
    • Line: NYG -4.5
    • O/U: 40
    • Gamecast

4:25 PM Games

  • New York Jets vs. Dallas Cowboys
    • Time: 4:25 PM
    • TV Channel: CBS
    • Place: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
    • Line: DAL -8.5
    • O/U: 38.5
    • Gamecast
  • Washington Commanders vs. Denver Broncos
    • Time: 4:25 PM
    • TV Channel: CBS
    • Place: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO
    • Line: DEN -4.0
    • O/U: 38.5
    • Gamecast

Sunday Night Football Schedule, September 18, 2023

  • Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots
    • Time: 8:20 PM
    • TV Channel: NBC
    • Place: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA
    • Line: MIA -2.5
    • O/U: 46
    • Gamecast

Monday, September 18, 2023

  • New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers
    • Time: 7:15 PM
    • TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN2
    • Place: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
    • Line: NO -3.0
    • O/U: 39.5
    • Gamecast
  • Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
    • Time: 8:15 PM
    • TV Channel: CBS
    • Place: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA
    • Line: PIT -2.5
    • O/U: 44.5
    • Gamecast

